“Where was the same energy for Sancho and Ronaldo?” - Manchester United fans slam Erik ten Hag for his comments on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United supporters are openly questioning Erik ten Hag's handling of Marcus Rashford, especially in light of his past dealings with other star players. The aftermath of United's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle saw the manager express his intention to have a talk with Rashford rather than discuss his performance publicly.

The match at St James' Park, despite the narrow margin, was a clear display of Newcastle's dominance. They commanded the game with a striking 59 percent possession and an overwhelming 22 shots at goal, in starkly contrast to United's meager one shot on target.

Rashford's performance was particularly underwhelming, with him failing to make any significant impact against Newcastle's defense and eventually being substituted. Ten Hag's post-match comments to TNT Sports were notably curt when probed about Rashford's subpar display, stating:

“I’ll talk to him [about his performance] and not with the media.”

This stance seems in stark contrast to Ten Hag's previous public criticisms of players like Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. These have led to notable rifts in the dressing room and even the departure of Ronaldo from the team last year.

Manchester United fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with Ten Hag's seemingly inconsistent approach. The manager's reluctance to publicly address Rashford's form has not gone unnoticed, sparking a wave of criticism from the fanbase on Twitter, as one fan questioned:

“Where was the same energy for Sancho and Ronaldo?”

Harry Maguire rallies behind Marcus Rashford amid criticism following Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle

Manchester United's Harry Maguire has stepped up to defend teammate Marcus Rashford in the wake of a disappointing performance against Newcastle United. The match, which saw United lose 1-0, highlighted several issues within the team, with Rashford's performance drawing particular scrutiny.

Marcus Rashford's showing in the match was notably underwhelming, as the statistics paint a bleak picture. He had no shots on target no accurate crosses, a solitary successful dribble, and only a handful of completed passes. Additionally, his lack of engagement off the ball was troubling.

However, Maguire, speaking to TNT Sports post-game, offered a staunch defense of Rashford (via United In Focus):

“Marcus had an unbelievable season last season, scored numerous goals for us. This season, it hasn’t clicked for him, but he’s working hard, he’s putting everything into it in training. Everyone in that dressing room knows what Marcus is and what he’s about, and he’ll get back to his best I’m sure."

Marcus Rashford and Manchester United are now in a precarious position as they strive to regain their footing in the Premier League where they sit just outside of European spots.