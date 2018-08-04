Premier League 2018-19: Where should Azpilicueta play under Maurizio Sarri?

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.57K // 04 Aug 2018, 04:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri loves to play with 4 players in the backline

Cesar Azpilicueta came to Chelsea in August 2012 from Marseille in a deal worth €7 million. He is a versatile player who can cover several positions across the backline. Since joining Chelsea, Azpilicueta has played in three different positions. In his first season in the club, Azpilicueta played on the right side of the defence. But, in the season 2013/14, Jose Mourinho moved him to the left-back.

When Antonio Conte came to Chelsea, the Italian has used his favourite formation with 3 centre backs. In Conte's formation, Azpilicueta has played as a right centre-back. Many football fans think that this is the position that suits him the most.

This summer, Antonio Conte left Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri came in as his successor. Sarri is a very interesting coach with an attacking minded philosophy. His Napoli side was one of the most entertaining football teams to watch in the past few seasons. He plays with a 4-3-3 formation. So, after two years it's time for Chelsea again to move back to 4 players in the backline. And, this fact brings us to a question: Where should Cesar Azpilicueta play under Maurizio Sarri?

On the right side of his defence, Sarri prefers a stable defender who can act as a base for building attacks. At Napoli, this player was Elseid Hysaj. Hysaj played almost his entire professional career under Maurizio Sarri at Empoli and at Napoli.

Elseid Hysaj was one of Sarri's most loyal players at Napoli

Cesar Azpilicueta is the type of player just like Hysaj. He is much better in defence than in attack. He is the perfect player to play Hysaj's role. He can play this role very well. He is very stable defensively and he doesn't offer so much in the attack. His main strength in attack is his crossing. He finished last season with 6 assists, only surpassed by Willian and Eden Hazard.

Last season Azpilicueta had an outstanding 87% pass accuracy which suits Sarri's style of play. Sarri uses an attacking fullback on the left side. So, Azplicueta will probably stay in a back 3 when the left-back goes forward.

Other options for the right-back position are Victor Moses and Davide Zappacosta. Zappacosta's ability to attack is very good. On the other side, Moses is not a natural right-back. But, they are not as good defenders as Azpilicueta.

Maurizio Sarri should reserve right back position for Cesar Azpilicueta

Surely, Azpilicueta is Chelsea's best defender by far and he can adapt to whatever role Sarri wants from him. With Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen and Ethan Ampadu as options for centre-back positions, right back position should be reserved for Cesar Azpilicueta.

He has played in this position so many times before. We can't forget that this is his original position. He will bring much-needed defensive stability to the right side. He will be a key player for Sarri just like he has been for every other manager.