Where to Watch LaLiga this weekend | Getafe v Barcelona | Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 17 // 27 Sep 2019, 12:35 IST

Rodrygo scored in his first start for Real Madrid against Osasuna

It's a strange time for Barcelona to be playing Getafe. As the Catalan side travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, they would be on the edge due to a poor run of results and losing Leo Messi, once again, to injury. Getafe, on the other hand, are just coming off a 4-2 victory against Mallorca followed by a 3-3 draw with Valencia where they came from 2 goals down to claim a point. The visiting side will still hope to take all three points from Getafe, but Bordalas and his side won't make it an easy task.

The Madrid Derby provides a different prospect altogether. While Atletico Madrid have struggled for goals, Real Madrid have found consistency hard to find. Although, Zinedine Zidane seems to have rested a lot of his key players midweek to prepare for this game, while Atletico typically went full throttle to claim all three points.

The Wanda Metropolitano is a difficult place for anyone to visit, but Real Madrid have recently had the better of their neighbours. When they visit this weekend, they'll literally be playing to potentially occupy the top spot in La Liga, so it should make for a much more intriguing encounter.

Where to watch Getafe v Barcelona in the US?

The game will be available live on 28 September 2019 at 7:00 am on beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. In Canada, the match will be broadcasted live on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, and fuboTV Canada.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid in the US?

The first Madrid derby of the season will be available live on 28 September 2019 at 12:00 pm on beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. In Canada, the game will be broadcasted live on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, and fuboTV Canada.