Where to Watch the Premier League | Chelsea v Brighton | Sheffield United v Liverpool | Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United versus Arsenal constitutes the headline fixture of the weekend

The seventh match-day of what has been a stellar Premier League season so far gets underway this weekend, with as many as eight matches lined up on Saturday. It's all unfolding with six weeks gone by, and with a host of mouth-watering games scheduled, we can expect nothing but more of the same entertainment.

It all kicks off with pace-setters Liverpool making the trip to Sheffield to take on Chris Wilder's spirited side, who have lost just two games so far. A win here would not only take the Reds to a seventh straight win in as many games this term, but also eight above champions Manchester City, although the Citizens will have a game in hand.

There are six matches set to begin at the same time. Chelsea will look to secure their first clean sheet along with a maiden home league victory this season when Brighton visit the Bridge, while Spurs will aim to get back to winning ways against Southampton.

Elsewhere, Norwich City will battle it out with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Aston Villa will test a positive Burnley outfit and Bournemouth are set to entertain a sturdy West Ham side.

Above them all, the match-up between bottom-dwellers Watford and Wolves holds massive significance. Will either of them secure their first win of the season? As for the visitors - Watford - a defeat here following the 8-0 drubbing at the Etihad could already pile pressure on Quique Sanchez Flores.

Another man who's under the pump at the moment is Marco Silva, with his side having lost three of their previous four league fixtures. They'll certainly not take it easy when Pep Guardiola's free-scoring side head to Goodison Park.

Third-placed Leicester City host Newcastle United on Sunday, but the feature game of the weekend is slated to transpire on Monday night at Old Trafford, when two evergreen Premier League giants in Manchester United and Arsenal rub shoulders against one another.

Where to watch the Premier League in the USA?

Premier League supporters in the United States can catch all the action on SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, NBC Sports Network and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Live stream: fuboTV, beIN Sports, NBC Sports App