Where to Watch the Premier League | Chelsea v Liverpool | West Ham v Manchester United | Arsenal v Aston Villa 

Chelsea versus Liverpool marks the headline fixture of the weekend

The sixth matchday of the grueling, pacy and breathtaking Premier League will take place this weekend, with perhaps the best set of fixtures we will get to witness all season.

Each of the forthcoming 10 matches carries its own significance. Liverpool, who start the week five points ahead of title holders Manchester City, have in Chelsea their biggest assignment till date, on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

A lot could go down in that contest, be it the molding of the Premier League table, or just seeing how Frank Lampard's side fare against fellow big six oppositions; especially after the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United on opening day.

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur sees two top drawer teams battle it out against each other for a possible place in the top four. Spurs have slipped to an extent due to their own shortcomings, while Brendan Rodgers has injected new life into his Foxes side since the start of the summer.

Burnley vs. Norwich City, Brighton vs. Newcastle United and Everton vs. Sheffield United - all on Saturday - are expected to grant first-class footballing action, along with some substantial twists and turns at the basement of the PL table.

Manchester City will look to avoid another slip-up when they host the Hornets at the Etihad. Meanwhile, there is another mouth-watering clash between fierce rivals Southampton and Bournemouth to look forward to later tonight.

Manchester United will look to break the West Ham bubble and secure three wins out of three, while Arsenal would hope to emulate their blistering performance in the Europa League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt when they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates.

Wolves, one of two sides yet to record a win, take on Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

