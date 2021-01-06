Which is the best team in the Premier League?

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1990, several star-studded teams have graced the competition and enjoyed varying levels of success. Hailed as the most entertaining league in world football, the English top-flight is envied across the globe for its competitiveness, with the 2020-21 Premier League season set to be one of the most exciting editions in the competitions' history.

Manchester United are the most decorated team in Premier League history, with the Red Devils winning the competition a staggering 13 times in their history. Only seven teams have won the Premier League since its inception, with Liverpool the reigning champions after their stunning performance in the 2019-20 season.

While Manchester United and Manchester City have had iconic sides in the competition in the past — as shown in this list of the greatest teams in Premier League history — the current Liverpool side is arguably the best of the lot.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side the greatest Premier League team ever

Jurgen Klopp's mentality monsters defied the odds and romped to the Premier League title last season by a whopping 18 point margin, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side finishing second. The Reds racked up 99 points from 38 games and enjoyed the greatest start to a league season in the history of Europe's top-five leagues, having won 26 of their first 27 league games.

The Merseyside giants failed to eclipse Manchester City's tally of 100 points from the 17-18 season but gained plaudits for the rampant nature of their title victory.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team that won three successive Premier League crowns in the 2000s, Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side from his first stint at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal's Invincibles and Guardiola's team that won 198 points in two league seasons combined are also amongst the greatest sides in the competition's history.