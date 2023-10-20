Which European players made their debuts in this international break?

Another international break has come and gone, with qualifers and friendlies taking place all over the world. As we focus our attention back on club football, some players had the proud moment of representing their country for the first time.

National team managers announce their squad at the beginning of the international break, with some nations featuring some new faces. So, which European players made their debut for their national side over the past two weeks? Let's find out.

#1 Micky van de Ven - Netherlands

It has been a near perfect start to the season for Dutch defender Micky van de Ven. He made a €40 million move from Wolfsburg to Tottenham Hotspur this summer and has been a mainstay in their defense as they sit top of the Premier League table.

The game before the international break was a trip to Luton Town for Spurs; a game which they won 1-0 thanks to a Van de Ven goal. A week later, he made his debut for the Netherlands in their European qualifier against France and featured in their second game against Greece. At 22 years old, Van de Ven is an excellent option for the Netherlands for the future and this is likely to be the first of many caps.

#2 Destiny Udogie - Italy

It is another Spurs player who made their debut in left-back Destiny Udogie. He has enjoyed a bright start at Spurs, registering two assists in eight league games for the table toppers.

Udogie made his debut in a 4-0 win over Malta when he came on as a substitute, then made his first start against England at Wembley, where they lost 3-1. The exciting young full-back is only 20 and has been one of Spurs brightest players as they started the season well. If he continues his development then it could be a long successful international career for Udogie.

#3 Eddie Nketiah - England

Eddie Nketiah has featured 11 times for Arsenal this season since Gabriel Jesus spent time on the sidelines with injury. He has scored two goals in the Premier League this season.

Nketiah made his England debut in a 1-0 friendly win against Australia, coming on as a substitute in the second half. It was difficult for him to make a real impact as England had seen out the win.

The Arsenal striker is available for selection for Ghana as well but will be hoping to become a real option for Gareth Southgate for future England squads, including Euro 2024.

#4 Castello Lukeba - France

The France national team can be a hard one to break into, especially if you are a central defender. There are top names in that position such as Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate and more. But despite that, Castello Lukeba managed to break in to the squad.

Lukeba currently plays for RB Leipzig, following a move from Lyon this summer. The central defender is only 20 years old and has plenty of senior football under his belt. He made his debut in France's 4-1 victory over Scotland. Although he only played for three minutes, it is a great achievement for a player of his age to make their France debut.