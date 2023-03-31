Which goalkeeper has Lionel Messi scored the most goals against? List involving ex-Real Madrid and Barcelona stars revealed

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi recently notched the 800th goal of his career. The attacker, playing in a friendly against Panama on Thursday, March 23, scored a free-kick in the 89th minute to help his side win 2-0.

It is yet another milestone in what has been a brilliant career. The attacker, who has scored for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina, now has 803 goals in 1018 games, a brilliant average of 0.78 goals per game.

Messi reached yet another milestone earlier this week with a hat-trick against Curacao. The first of three on the night was his 100th goal for Argentina, as he increased his lead as the country's record goalscorer.

Out of his 803 goals, he has 672 goals for Barcelona (778 games); 102 for Argentina (174 games) and has bagged 29 for the Parisian team (66 games).

In his career, the Argentine has come up against 332 goalkeepers. 97 have had the unique distinction of making an appearance against him but not letting in a goal.

Among the remaining 235 that have conceded, Celta Vigo's Diego Alves tops the list. The Spanish goalkeepers has let in a shocking 21 goals in just 17 appearances against the attacker.

Another notable name is Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. The pair clashed against each other in multiple iconic El Clasicos, and Messi regularly got the better of him. In 26 matches, Casillas has let in 18 goals, second-most on the list alongside Gorka Iraizoz.

It is also interesting to note that Claudio Bravo appears high on the list. The Chilean was teammates with the Argentine for three seasons at Camp Nou but has conceded 15 goals in 20 games.

Julio Cesar stands on the opposite side of the spectrum. His five games without conceding goals against the 35-year-old are the highest of any player.

Three factors emerge as Messi contemplates return to Barcelona

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

Three key aspects have to be considered for Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona, according to a report from Spanish outlet Sport's Ivan San Antonio. The 35-year-old, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer, could return to Camp Nou.

The first factor is that the attacker must desire a move back to his old club. While reports say there is an interest from him to return, Barcelona will not pursue him unless his interest is concrete.

The second factor is Messi's relationship with president Joan Laporta. The superstar's departure occurred in controversial circumstances and the pair will have to settle their differences.

Finally, Financial Fair Play will have a major role. It remains to be seen what type of contract the Blaugrana offer, being in major financial trouble.

