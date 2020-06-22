Which national team has the best left-backs?

Robertson, Davies, Alba... there are a number of top quality left-backs in the world right now.

Which nation can boast of having the best bunch, though? It's time to find out the answer to that question.

Defensive rocks like Maldini are a thing of the past!

Continuing with our on-going series where we scrutinize national teams and their depth and quality in each position, we move on to the left-backs. In case you missed it, here's the former edition where we discussed about goalkeepers and right-backs in particular.

Left-backs, usually sporting the number 3 kit, play a much more advanced role these days, much like the right sided full-back. It has been 11 years since the great Paolo Maldini hung up his boots, and we are yet to see someone even attempt to emulate his style of play.

Emphasis given on offense is at an all-time high, and a full-back being defensively solid is merely a bonus these days. No wonder, the typical left-back today is one that possesses a great bit of pace to bomb up and down the wing, is an excellent crosser of the ball, and is adept at playing short passes with midfielders.

Having said that, left-backs taking on a large bit of offensive responsibility is certainly not a new concept. Roberto Carlos is regarded as one of the greatest left-backs of all time, and as is known very well to all of us, it's his forward bombing that he is best known for.

Either way, many managers are using their full-backs in unique, innovative ways to strengthen their offense. As a result, left-backs have to be tactically sound to thrive in a top team. Let's see which national team is gifted in that regard.

Delving deeper into international left-backs

The case for - Brazil

Notable players : Alex Sandro, Marcelo, Alex Telles, Renan Lodi, Ismaily

Advertisement

Telles has been involved in a lot of transfer talk, and rightfully so.

On top of the players already mentioned, there are a few interesting talents coming up the ranks in the Brazilian Serie A as well. Clearly, this is a good time for the Brazilian national team, as far as the left-back spot is concerned.

They have three incredibly offensive left-backs in Sandro, Telles and the technical genius that is Marcelo. Add to that, a well all-rounded Renan Lodi, who has only gotten better under Diego Simeone. He is only 22 years old, and is pushing for the starting spot in the national team, having earned four caps already.

As you would expect from a Brazilian footballer, all of the aforementioned are technically amazing players who can do things with a football that many other left-backs would struggle to. As much as it helps Brazil play their trademark 'jogo bonito', the Selecao fans have cried out loud for a well-rounded left-back for a while now, and Lodi's introduction is a welcome change.

It gives them the option to deploy different kinds of players according to the opposition they are facing, and their choices at left-back would leave almost any national team envious.

The case for - France

Notable players : Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Jerome Roussillon, Benjamin Mendy, Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has enjoyed a very decent debut season in Spain

France are stacked at literally every position one can think of, and the left-back spot is no different. The current World Champions have two excellent attacking options in Jerome Roussillon and Benjamin Mendy, who can be complemented well by the physique and defensive prowess of Lucas Hernandez and the rapid Ferland Mendy. The former started for France in their victorious World Cup 2018 campaign, replacing the injured Ben Mendy, and despite primarily being a center-back, he made the left-back position his own.

They also have a technically amazing player in Lucas Digne, who is well known for his crossing and dead-ball expertise. France's amazing depth at this position is best proved by the fact that a player like Roussillon is yet to receive a call-up. Clearly, Didier Deschamps has some selection dilemmas to counter. If one considers the big picture, they are very good dilemmas to have.

The case for - Spain

Notable players - Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Alejandro Grimaldo, Yuri Berchiche, Juan Bernat

Grimaldo is yet to make his Spain debut despite being one of the best left-backs in the world currently

...Marcos Alonso, Jose Gaya, Reguilon, Junior Firpo, and many, many more. Spain are simply spoilt for choice when it comes to picking a left-back. Jordi Alba is the clear first-choice in that spot, but he has faced tough competition from a sensational Alex Grimaldo, whose passing and free-kicks give him a real edge. They have the perfect balance of youth and experience. For every youngster like Yuri Berchiche and Reguilon, there is a seasoned veteran in Azpilicueta and Alba.

Alba, Firpo and Angelino bring brute pace into offensive play, while Grimaldo and Gaya provide crossing and passing threats. Again, Spain have a variety of options and can give the nod to an individual on the basis of what challenges the opposition presents.

The winner - Tie between Brazil and Spain

While Tagliafico and Acuna are a pretty impressive pair at left-back, they haven't reached the same heights with Argentina as they have with their respective clubs. Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell haven't been consistent enough, despite being fantastic on their day. In a nutshell, no other nation can really boast of the quality with quantity that Brazil, France and Spain have in their arsenal.

Marcelo and Alba have been two of the best left-backs in the world for much of the decade.

However, it is impossible to separate Brazil and Spain at the top spot. While the latter has unbelievable depth, the former has four left-backs with immense quality.

There really isn't much between the players individually, and any one of them can put on a show in a given match. Both nations are going through a purple patch in their quest to produce top level left-backs, and it'll be interesting to see who gets picked over other very capable alternatives.