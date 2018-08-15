Which Premier League squad has the most youth academy graduates?

Shea Robinson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.60K // 15 Aug 2018, 10:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Which Premier League club has the most youth academy graduates in the squad for the 2018/19 season?

Lost among the hyperbole of big-money transfers in the modern Premier League is a fundamental part of running a football club - promoting youth players. The pressures associated with running an elite English club leads to managers taking fewer risks on their academy players and instead opting for proven players to pad out their 25-man squad.

While Premier League rules state that clubs may use an unlimited number of players aged under 21, it is extremely rare for managers to dip into their club's youth system during the season. Therefore, only players who are initially named in the 25-man squad have a chance of actually picking up some playing time for the first team.

Every Premier League club this season boasts excellent youth facilities and an envious academy setup. Yet, many of the elite teams still opt to spend large sums of money on foreign imports, hindering the opportunities of the players who come through the youth ranks.

In this article, we look at which top-flight teams in England boast the most academy players in their 25-man squad for the 2018/19 season.

Note: Only players who have played for the under-19 or below youth teams for the same club are considered. Players must also be included on the official first team squad list.

All data is courtesy of Transfermarkt.com.

1 Player - Bournemouth, Burnley, Watford & Cardiff

Adrien Mariappa played at youth level for Watford and returned to the club in 2016

Bournemouth

Players: Jack Simpson

Total Market Value: €250,000

Total Premier League Matches Played: 1

Total Premier League Goals: 0

A graduate from the Bournemouth under-18 side, Jack Simpson joined the first team squad in January of this year. The centre-back is yet to establish himself, making just a single Premier League appearance along with two EFL Cup starts and an FA Cup outing.

Of all the teams in England's top flight, Bournemouth youth graduates have the joint-lowest number of appearances.

Burnley

Players: Aiden O'Neill

Total Market Value: €500,000

Total Premier League Matches Played: 3

Total Premier League Goals: 0

Having come through the under-18 team at Burnley, Australian-born Aiden O'Neill has spent the last couple of seasons on loan in the English lower divisions. However, he earned his place in the Burnley first team squad in January this year and remains on the 25-man list for this season.

The central midfielder will hope to challenge Jack Cork, Jeff Hendrick, and others for a place in the starting lineup over the coming months.

Watford

Players: Adrien Mariappa

Total Market Value: €1.5 million

Total Premier League Matches Played: 54

Total Premier League Goals: 0

At the age of 31, Mariappa has played for both Reading and Crystal Palace since graduating as a Watford youth player. Having left Watford in 2012, he returned on a free transfer in 2016 and has made 54 Premier League appearances for the Hornets since then.

This season, he is the only Watford first team player who has come through their academy.

Cardiff

Players: Joe Ralls

Total Market Value: €5 million

Total Premier League Matches Played: 1

Total Premier League Goals: 0

Having just come up from the Championship, it is perhaps not that surprising that Cardiff is opting for established players rather than academy graduates. Joe Ralls is the only player named in the first team squad who has come through the system at Cardiff.

The 24-year-old central midfielder started during Cardiff's 2-0 opening day defeat against Bournemouth.

Next Up, teams with 2 former academy players in their squad.

1 / 6 NEXT