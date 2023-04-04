“Whistling at Lionel Messi is insulting football” – Emmanuel Petit urges PSG superstar to leave club after boos from fans

Emmanuel Petit has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans for booing Lionel Messi. He feels it is similar to insulting football and has urged the Argentine to leave the Ligue 1 side.

Messi was booed once again last weekend by PSG fans, who were unhappy with the Argentine's performances in the UEFA Champions League. He was also subjected to jeers last season when the Ligue 1 were knocked out by Real Madrid.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Petit claimed PSG fans were insulting football by booing Messi. He wants the former Barcelona star to leave the French club and said:

"Whistling at Leo Messi is insulting football. He has to leave that team. PSG is not even a football club."

Former players back PSG fans to boo Lionel Messi

While Emmanuel Petit is furious with PSG fans, some former players believe the Argentine deserved what was coming his way. Juninho spoke about the reports of the Ligue 1 side's fans planning to boo the Argentine and said that it is normal.

He said:

"Even if he is Messi, he is still a human being. In the fans' minds, the last game he's in is the Bayern game and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he gets booed. We play, we are well paid, we do a job that we really like… but in the end, it is for the fans that we do everything. Even if he is Messi and even if he scored 35 goals this season, it's normal to boo him; the fans have every right to do so."

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen also backed the fans to do so and said on RMC Sports:

"Whether it's Lionel Messi or another player, he can be whistled. Should we refrain from whistling because it's Messi? Why? Because his name is Messi? Whether you don't give a damn or not, whether you're good or not, whether you're invested or not, the supporter is there just to open his mouth and applaud? The fans shouldn't say anything? They buy popcorn, eat burgers, drink their soda and it doesn't matter? Of course Lionel Messi can be whistled, he's a player like any other."

Messi has been linked with a move back to Barcelona in the summer.

