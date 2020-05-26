Who are the 10 best strikers in Premier League history?

Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer are bonafide Premier League legends

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive league in the world. The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have dominated English football over the past three decades. While they feast on the lion's share of the best strikers in the Premier League's history, the other English clubs have also produced a few gems.

Who is the best striker in Premier League history?

Thierry Henry was unstoppable in his prime

Thierry Henry is the best striker in Premier League history, with a stunning tally of 175 goals in 258 appearances. While there may be a few select others that have better statistics, Henry clinches the top spot because he is responsible for some of the most iconic moments in Premier League history. The French striker was the best player in Arsene Wenger's legendary 'Invincibles' side.

A special birthday treat...



🎞️ Two minutes of some of our favourite Thierry Henry goals 🥰 pic.twitter.com/yJRt2LXekk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2019

There are numerous other strikers, however, that offer considerable competition. Here are the ten best strikers in Premier League history.

#2 Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer was deadly at his best

A list of the best Premier League strikers in history is incomplete without Newcastle and Blackburn legend Alan Shearer. The forward was at his peak in the 1990s and holds the record for the most goals ever scored in the Premier League.

The English striker scored an astonishing 260 goals in his prolific career and is likely to remain on top of the Premier League's goalscoring charts for years to come.

#3 Andy Cole

Andy Cole celebrates after leading his side to a 6-0 win

Andy Cole is third on the list of the best strikers in Premier League history as well the list of all-time top goalscorers in the league.

The Manchester United hitman formed a legendary partnership with the lethal Dwight Yorke and terrorised opponents for over five years. Andy Cole's relationship with Yorke was almost telepathic at times and could unlock the most rigid of defences.

Cole ended his career with 187 Premier League goals in 414 appearances.

#4 Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp was the chief magician in Arsene Wenger's side

The "Non-flying Dutchman" occupies the fourth place in our list of the best strikers in Premier League history. Bergkamp was more a magician than a footballer, and his ability to ease into space and control time on the pitch made him the most talented Premier League striker of his generation.

18 years ago today, Dennis Bergkamp scored one of the best goals in Premier League history against Newcastle. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T91K9IpKZn — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 2, 2020

While the statistics do not seem to do Dennis Bergkamp enough justice, some of his legendary goals certainly do.

#5 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero scored one of the most memorable goals in recent history

Sergio Aguero's excellent goal tally and his career-defining moment for Manchester City put him at number 5 on our list of the best strikers in Premier League history.

In addition to his 180 goals in the Premier League, the Manchester City striker was solely responsible for the goal of the decade that secured his side a famous title victory in 2012. The Argentine striker has gone on to become a living legend and is the only active Premier League player on this list.

#6 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney attained legendary status at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney was a phenomenon. The Manchester United great took to the pitch as a striker, a second striker, a winger, an attacking midfielder, and at times even a defender. Rooney's versatile skill set made him one of the most unique players in the Premier League.

Throwback to when Wayne Rooney did THIS against Manchester City 🤯#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/fAv71hA44N — Goal (@goal) January 29, 2020

The former Evertonian formed lethal combinations with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dimitar Berbatov to place Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United on the perch of English football for nearly a decade.

#7 Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba's strength and sheer physicality made him impossible to deal with

While Jose Mourinho's famous renaissance at Chelsea featured the likes of John Terry and Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba was the final and most important piece of the puzzle. In addition to serving as the perfect holdup player, Drogba was capable of doing the impossible, particularly when the chips were down.

The Ivorian striker is one of the best strikers in Premier League history and stayed at Chelsea for nearly a decade, winning 4 Premier League titles in the process. Drogba was also responsible for both the goal and the penalty that won the club its first UEFA Champions League title.

#8 Robin van Persie

Van Persie made a name for himself in both London and Manchester

At number 8 on our list of the best strikers in Premier League history is Arsenal and Manchester United great, Robin van Persie. The Dutch striker was yet another Arsene Wenger discovery, and hit the ground running at Arsenal alongside the likes of Cesc Fabregas.

Seven years ago today, Robin van Persie scored THAT volley and Manchester United won the Premier League 🏆



Man Utd Premier League hat-tricks since: 0



Man Utd Premier League titles since: 0



😬pic.twitter.com/bV9SMSW8Fc — Goal (@goal) April 22, 2020

Van Persie's stunning goals for both club and country have been a regular feature of the 21st century. The striker left Arsenal for Manchester United in search of silverware in 2012 and won the league title in his first season at the club.

#9 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler was one of Liverpool's most potent strikers

Nicknamed "God" by Liverpool fans for his exploits at Anfield, Robbie Fowler was the very definition of the word 'poacher'. The striker became only the fourth Liverpool player in history to score five goals in a single game in a League Cup tie against Fulham, and followed it up with his first Premier League hat-trick in his fifth league game.

Fowler finished his stellar career with 163 goals in 379 appearances.

#10 Eric Cantona

Cantona was virtually unstoppable at his best

Occupying the tenth spot in our list of the ten best strikers in Premier League history is Manchester United's genius in devil's clothing, Eric Cantona.

The eccentric Frenchman may have scored only 70 goals during his relatively short stay in the Premier League, but was unplayable in his prime. The striker's inspirational 1995-96 season earned him the moniker "King Eric".

Manchester United's history would definitely be a lot less entertaining without the talented forward.