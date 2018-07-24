Who are the biggest threats to Manchester City this season?

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.36K // 24 Jul 2018, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City champions

It is always difficult to win consecutive Premier League titles, but you would not put that past this Manchester City Squad. With the generational talent of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero with the addition of Riyad Mahrez along with the ever-improving Leroy Sane and all the other superstars, this Manchester City squad looks devilish.

Manchester City finished last season with 100 points, which is 19 points ahead of the team that finished second (Manchester United). To put that into perspective, Manchester City could have lost 6 more games to any team aside Manchester United and would have still won the Premier League. With that in mind, the question comes down to which team can compete with this Manchester City Squad?

The usual answer to this question would be Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal but I'm diving deeper into these five teams to really see which one of them actually stand a chance to win the title.

I would have mentioned Leicester City but then I would have to mention all the other 19 teams because if there is anything we have learned from the Premier League, it is predictably unpredictable. With that in mind, I have listed the 5 teams in order of ability to compete with Manchester City and therefore win the title.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool

Adding Fabinho gives them a defensive midfielder who can also slot in at right-back if needed. Fekir is said to be headed to Liverpool and Naby Keita is said to be settling in perfectly in that Liverpool midfield.

With Shaqiri coming on from the bench, this Liverpool team has added depth.The team which I think stands the best chance, is Liverpool. History is against them and the running joke is that every "next year is their year". Having said that, this Liverpool squad have added on all fronts. They have improved their keeper by signing Allison as a replacement for Karius and/or Mignolet.

Mane, Salah, and Firmino are a lethal combination up front. While it will be interesting to see if Salah can recreate the form he had last season, all in all this Liverpool squad has improved. It might be too early to tell if they will compete for the title but I would put them 2nd in the running after Manchester City.

1 / 5 NEXT