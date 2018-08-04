Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who Are The Premier League's Most Efficient Buyers?

Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
473   //    04 Aug 2018, 14:04 IST

Chris Hughton wins the Barclays Manager of the Month Award - February 2018
Chris Hughton - Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion

With the Neymar transfer inflating the market exponentially, bargains are few and far between, especially for Premier League clubs, who the world knows are armed with the extremely lucrative deals from broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

In this light, it is extremely impressive to know that a team barely heard of, signed half their first team for about the same price as Manchester City signed Bernardo Silva.

Brighton and Hove Albion exceeded expectations last season just by staying up in the Premier League, having been one of the favourites for the drop.

However, after an explosive season in the Championship, the board were quick to recognise the demands of a gruelling season in Europe’s top flight. Brighton went all out FIFA career mode and made 7 major signings before last season’s culmination, becoming the most efficient buyers in the Premier League.

It is generally seen that a vast plethora of new arrivals usually disrupts the balance of the club as Ronald Koeman found out; he made 9 major signings in the summer last season for Everton, but was relieved of his duties midway through the season.

Or even former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Andre Villas-Boas, who sought to replace Gareth Bale with 7 new arrivals, only 1 of who established himself as a regular.

Everton FC v Apollon Limassol - UEFA Europa League
Sigurdsson was bought by Koeman for nearly 50m

It is a huge testament to the ability of the board to secure the signings so quickly and even further still to ensure they were exactly to the manager’s liking. This is recognised in the fact that 5 of the 7 became first team regulars, and 2 of those 5 (Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Groβ) became the men around whom the entire system was built.

Groβ, having created 95 chances before he was signed for a paltry €3m, further laid on 79 chances for his teammates last season.

The fact that half their first team were signed for just over €45m in a market of rampant inflation only adds to the impressiveness.

In January, PSV Eindhoven’s Jurgen Locadia was brought in for then a club record fee in January, to ease the pressure off Glenn Murray’s shoulders.

Locadia is a signing full of promise, and although he hasn’t been able to completely adapt to the Premier League just yet, a sound pre-season tour could be just what the doctor asked for.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Coventry City - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round
Locadia v/s Coventry City

Marcus Suttner, the left full-back was one signing not to crack the first team, with Gaetan Bong making that spot his own. This season, Brighton have aimed to upgrade there too, with Bernardo being signed from RB Leipzig for just under £9m.

Brighton have also signed young defensive midfielder Yves Bissouma from Lille, to add further depth to the central midfield. Bissouma averaged a match rating of 7.62 each time he played as a CDM last season for Lille (as per Whoscored).

And finally, we come to the grandest of all signings: Alireza Jahanbakhsh. The mercurial Iranian winger excelled in the Eredevise last time out, finishing top of the scoring charts and also being the joint third highest creator in the Dutch top flight, notching up 12 assists.

Brighton and Hove Albion v FC Nantes - Pre-Season Friendly
Jahanbakhsh represents a game-changing signing

The 2 footed winger is capable of playing on both flanks, and is quite direct in his approach, receiving an average rating of 8.35 and 7.86 per game when starting as a right and left forward respectively.

To put that into perspective, the average ratings of Leroy Sane at left forward and Raheem Sterling at right forward last season were respectively, 7.66 and 7.75

For a club that well exceeded expectations in simply maintaining their top-flight status last season, such ambition in terms of the signings reflects an extremely positive atmosphere. Jahanbakhsh in particular, can be considered a truly wonderful coup, at only €19m.

Pending the arrival of a senior centre halve, the transfer team has once more showed its shrewdness in operation done its job quite admirably. Over to you Chris Hughton. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Brighton & Hove Albion Football Gareth Bale Bernardo Silva Chris Hughton Football Transfer News
Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
17. Aspiring journalist, passionate about all things football, most things music, and a bit of chemistry
Premier League 2018-19: Brighton & Hove Albion season...
RELATED STORY
Twitter lauds Salah as he breaks the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
EPL 2017-18: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign one-year extension with star...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United’s 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: 5 major...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who managed the most number of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us