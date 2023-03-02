Who is Arsenal star Granit Xhaka’s wife? Meet Leonita Lekaj who has over 200,000 followers on Instagram

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka's wife, Leonita Lekaj, has a significant presence on social media. She boasts around 205k followers on Instagram.

The pair first met in 2015 when the Swiss international used to play for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. After getting engaged in June 2016, they got married in July 2017.

Leonita was born in Pristina, Kosovo. However, her family moved to Germany when she was still very young. The pair have two daughters together.

Leonita mainly posts images of her family on social media. In a few of the snaps, their two children can also be seen wearing Xhaka's Arsenal shirt.

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka's brother wants to see him in FC Basel

Granit Xhaka's brother, Taulant, wants to see the midfielder back at FC Basel. The two siblings started their careers together at the Swiss club. Granit made 67 appearances before leaving for Monchengladbach.

Taulant, who is still a Basel player, recently urged his younger brother to return to his boyhood club, saying (via Blick):

“We often talk about it. He is tied to Arsenal until 2024; maybe he will extend for another year. But then it would be possible, but he would have to come in 2026 at the latest. He also wants to play for the FCB again, together with me. Even if it’s only for 10 minutes: I’ll do everything for that.”

The midfielder has been contracted with the Gunners since the end of the 2023-24 season. The player, however, is reportedly negotiating a potential extension in north London. Granit has been a crucial player for Mikel Arteta's side this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 32 matches.

The Gunners are currently leading the race for the Premier League title. They hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, having played one game less.

