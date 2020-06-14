Who is the best? Settling the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi means the endless debate of who is the greatest can resume in earnest.

But as they enter the final stages of their careers, this is a defining time in how they will be remembered and judged.

There remains a mutual respect between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

It is the debate that has dominated the world game for more than a decade: who is the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? There are well-documented cases for both, but as the duo reach the final years of their respective glittering careers, this could be the defining time to settle the argument once and for all.

Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday back in February, and later this month, Messi will turn 33. Both players remain dedicated to their profession, and are rarely rested. They remain ambitious for club and country despite the records that both players have already set, and neither player appears to be planning for a time when they no longer take to the field.

The long-awaited return for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi:

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi returned to action over the weekend. The Portuguese star missed a penalty as Juventus played out a goalless draw with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia on Friday. The Argentine genius, however, scored as Barcelona moved a step closer to the La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Mallorca the next evening.

Both players returned from the COVID-19 lockdown as fit and as sharp as they were before it. However, the public are currently denied the opportunity to witness these phenomenons in person. It is desperately sad that this significant period in both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's careers is being played out in empty stadiums. These are the final years of the two stalwarts that should be embraced, not missed.

Lionel Messi returned to action for Barcelona with a goal on Saturday evening.

While the duo dominate the current landscape when it comes to debating about the best active player, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also feature heavily when talking about the greatest of all-time too. Their direct rivalry and battle for individual supremacy has spurred both players on to better the achievements of the other. However, a professional and friendly appreciation between the pair has also emerged and matured over time.

Their La Liga rivalry during Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid defined an era in the Spanish game, and the Clasico fixtures of that particular era will live long in the memory as a result. Lionel Messi was the focal point of Pep Guardiola's brilliant Barcelona team, offering impromptu moments of magic that could not be coached or trained in an otherwise disciplined system.

Lionel Messi has achieved incredible domestic and European success at Barcelona.

Deciding factors:

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert his penalty for Juventus against AC Milan on Friday.

The personal and physical differences between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is a factor that makes the question about who is better much more difficult to answer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a tall and athletic specimen, his dedication to fitness enabling him to achieve levels of pace and power that gives him an edge over his opponents. Mentally, he is confident, arrogant and egotistical, and these elements have propelled him to prominence.

By comparison, Lionel Messi is an introvert figure, small in stature and generally nondescript in physical appearance. A quiet family-orientated figure who shuns the spotlight and media intrusion, there could not be more of a contrast in how the pair approach the game and their lives in general. With little in common, the debate has many different elements to consider.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won titles in England, Spain and Italy, while Lionel Messi has remained part of the furniture at Barcelona since coming through the ranks of La Masia. Messi currently edges the Ballon d'Or award 6-5 over his Portuguese rival, and it is fact that spurs Ronaldo forward like none else. For Cristiano Ronaldo, five is 'worthless' when the diminutive magician has six.

But as the duo enter the latter years of their careers, it will be a defining time in how they are remembered, and therefore, judged. Eventually, there will be an inevitable change in their games, with Ronaldo's reliance on his physicality likely to be the most notable. However, for the moment, the Portugal captain still shows no signs of slowing down.

Embracing the present:

Lionel Messi remains frustrated in the colours of Argentina.

We continue to witness tactical shifts in Lionel Messi's game as Barcelona evolve around him. Playing a wider and deeper game for the majority of the victory over Mallorca on Saturday, Messi still retained a licence to roam. But there is a more calculated approach to the runs made by the Argentinian through the opposition, while his ability to see the key pass remains as decisive as ever.

For all that they have achieved over the course of the last 15 or so years, people will always remember their most recent contributions, and that is why this is such an important time in settling the debate. If Cristiano Ronaldo loses a yard of pace, it will cause him frustration. Should Messi lose a moment of concentration, those key passes through the defence will not happen.

There is an argument that their respective stats won't lie when deciding on who is the best, but their exceptional returns in terms of goals and games does not deserve to be judged against the other. Both records are unique in the modern game, and neither player looks ready to settle on what they have already achieved.

International achievements are often discussed in this debate. In this regard, Lionel Messi is yet to repeat the feat of Diego Maradona and guide Argentina to World Cup glory. However, Portugal, the current champions of Europe, have had their success inspired by the contributions of Cristiano Ronaldo despite his injury early in the EURO 2016 final.

Cristiano Ronaldo became a European champion with Portugal at EURO 2016.

The debate will eventually be decided on personal preference. There cannot be an official winner or loser in this rivalry.

What is vital is that we enjoy living in the moment that has brought Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together. While the COVID-19 lockdown has stolen valuable pages in this chapter, the overall story remains a true classic that must be savoured regardless of which camp you are in.

The stats don't lie:

Cristiano Ronaldo was a pivotal part of Real Madrid's dominance in the UEFA Champions League.

Between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored a total of 1,450 goals from 1,915 official games for club and country, and the duo are not yet. They have also amassed more than 60 major honours in this period that includes nine UEFA Champions League winners' medals. It is an incredible return and a collective feat that may not be repeated for generations.

There is a determination deep within both figures to be regarded and remembered as the very best. But the figures make it impossible to split them, and their contrasting physical and psychological elements limit the direct comparisons that can be made. Instead, sit back and savour the fact that football has returned, and more importantly that it continues to revolve around Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.