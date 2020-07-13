Who is the best winger in the Premier League?

Mohamed Salah is widely regarded as the best winger in the Premier League. Liverpool's majestic Egyptian has risen to become one of the most phenomenal attackers in the English top-flight under German manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma for €42m in the summer of 2017. There were questions raised regarding the price paid for the Egyptian at the time, given his forgettable spell in England with Chelsea. Salah was previously purchased by the Blues from FC Basel in January 2014, before spending a couple of seasons on loan and departing from Stamford Bridge.

Mo Salah in action for Chelsea

However, upon his return to England, Salah showed the world that he was a different player from the winger who was formerly of Chelsea. The ex-Roma man took to the Premier League's intensity and pace like a duck to water and set off right from the beginning.

Salah not only scored his highest goal tally in his first year at the club, but also broke the all-time Premier League record for the same. The imperious left-footed winger scored a whopping 32 goals in his 36 league games and smashed the previous record of 31. The record was held by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and former Liverpool frontman Luis Suarez.

It is important to note that only one of Salah's 32 goals came from the spot and he had ten assists to show for as well — taking his overall contribution to 42 goals and assists in 36 games.

Salah quickly became a fan-favourite at Anfield

The next season was a more important one for the Reds as they challenged Manchester City for the league title. Although Salah didn't reach the heights he did the previous year, he topped the scoring charts alongside teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Fiorentina winger scored 22 goals in his 38 games this year as Liverpool suffered Premier League heartbreak. They lost the title to the Cityzens by just one point. Individually, however, it was Salah's second Golden Boot in as many years, and the former Chelsea man also recorded eight assists. He also helped Liverpool win their sixth UEFA Champions League title.

15 - Mo Salah has scored 15 @premierleague goals at Anfield this season - no other player has scored more than 10 home goals in the competition this term. Indeed, the Egyptian has scored in each of his last six home league games for the Reds (seven goals). Comforts. pic.twitter.com/AkHktVMV6k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Although his first season is statistically the best goalscoring season in the league's history, his third season with the club would be the most memorable one. It saw Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in three decades and they did so with unprecedented dominance.

With 19 goals in 35 games, Salah could still potentially surpass his 2018/19 tally in the remaining fixtures. He is also in the running for the Golden Boot this year and could yet, perhaps, win his third in as many years.

100 - Mo Salah has reached 100 goal involvements for @LFC in the @premierleague (73 goals, 27 assists in 104 apps), becoming just the fourth player to do so for the Reds after Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Own (148). Century. pic.twitter.com/MmXjvn3l8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020

He also has nine assists to show for, more than any other Liverpool player bar the prodigious Trent Alexander-Arnold. 19 goals, nine assists and an elusive Premier League winners' medal are sure to make this a campaign to remember for Salah. He needed just 104 appearances to register his 100th goal involvement for the Reds, reaching that milestone quicker than anyone else in history bar Alan Shearer.

The English top-flight has a host of stellar wingers such as two-time champion and former Red, Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and several others. That being said, Salah is undoubtedly the best of the bunch. He has set the bar for wide attackers and continues to mesmerise with his silky ability on the ball and searing pace combined with surreal intelligence.

The Egyptian star already has a catalogue of stunning goals and iconic moments in a Liverpool shirt. Salah could go on to break more records and, perhaps, become one of the best the Premier League has ever seen.