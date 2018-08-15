Who could sign Danny Rose? Five places where the England international could end up?

Rose during the World Cup

The summer transfer window in England was closed on August 9th. Premier League clubs can no longer sign new players, but with the transfer window open elsewhere in Europe, Premier League clubs can still sell players till August 31.

One player whose future is still up in the air is Tottenham left-back Danny Rose. Rose’s uncertainty over his future started after he publically criticised the club’s ambition and wage structure in 2017. He later apologised. But it was too late too little.

He struggled for playing time last season, and had to settle for a place behind Ben Davis. He managed just 10 games after returning from the knee injury he suffered back in January 2017.

According to the Daily Mirror, Tottenham are ready to sell Rose, even though they can’t sign a replacement. The report suggests that the club is looking for a bid of around £50 million for the player.

Here is a list of clubs that could sign the player before the deadline.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Can Tuchel offer an escape route for Rose?

Despite all their investment and their domestic domination, PSG are yet to make any real impact in the Champions League. Rose could be the last piece of the jigsaw that could see them finally winning the Champions League.

PSG have been reportedly chasing the England international for some time now, and this summer could be the ideal one. With Rose out of favour at Tottenham, PSG can pounce on the opportunity to sign one of the best left-backs in the world.

Moreover, PSG are also one of the few clubs that can match Tottenham’s valuation. With Layvin Kurzawa facing an uncertain future at the club, PSG might well be tempted to go for the England international.

