"Who funded all Chelsea’s plastic flags?" - Liverpool legend takes brutal dig after Reds' 8th FA Cup win 

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has taken a sarcastic swipe at Chelsea's ownership change by suggesting the club cannot afford to pay for plastic flags.

The 63-year-old took to his verified Twitter page to make tongue-in-cheek comments after his former side triumped over the Blues in the FA Cup final.

Aldrige's tweet read:

''Just a thought! who funded all Chelsea’s plastic Flags today?We know abramovic can’t do it no more,has he did in the past and the clubs in disarray till it’s taken over .So Who??''

He was referring to the financial sanctions placed on Chelsea due to former owner Roman Abromovich's ties with the Russian government.

Chelsea and Liverpool squared up in the 2022 FA Cup final but could not be separated after 120 minutes of action.

An intriguing penalty shootout followed, during which Cesar Azpilicueta and Sadio Mane missed their attempts during the initial five rounds of penalties.

Mason Mount saw his effort saved by Alisson before Konstantinos Tsimikas wrote his name into Anfield folklore by converting his spot-kick that kept the quadruple dream alive.

Chelsea's Wembley defeat extends their poor domestic cup final run

The Reds won their eighth FA Cup trophy

A comfortable victory over Crystal Palace in April guaranteed the Blues qualification for a third consecutive FA Cup final.

The Stamford Bridge outfit were on the losing end in each of the preceding two finals, falling to narrow one-goal defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City.

It was, however, not a case of third-time luck for Thomas Tuchel's side, as Liverpool got the better of them in an enthralling game at Wembley.

The Reds also triumphed over the capital side on penalties in the League Cup final earlier in the year.

The win meant the Merseyside outfit moved level with Chelsea on eight FA Cup trophies won. It also means the Blues have been on the losing end in eight finals, with three of those coming in the last three years consecutively.

The overall balance of the season was a mixed campaign for Chelsea and the upcoming campaign has the feel of a new era. The new ownership has huge shoes to fill, while some of the old guards will be departing the club.

Liverpool's Premier League aspirations may be fading fast but their triumph at Wembley means they are still very much on course for a treble of cup victories.

