"Who is that guy?" - When Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at former teammate for calling him selfish

Cristiano Ronaldo once hit out at former teammate Rafael van der Vaart for calling him selfish. The Dutchman briefly shared the pitch with the Portuguese ace during their time together at Real Madrid.

Ad

Van der Vaart arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2008 from Hamburger SV. A year later, Ronaldo joined the squad, completing a blockbuster move from Manchester United.

The Dutchman shared the pitch with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for just one campaign, registering 21 appearances together. Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT last year, Van der Vaart admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was ahead of his time.

However, the Dutchman also accused the Portuguese of being unbelievably selfish during their time together. The comment came to Ronaldo's attention, who didn't miss the chance to get back at his former teammate.

Ad

Trending

The Portuguese responded on a social media post containing Van der Vaart's quote, stating (as per GOAL):

"Who is that guy?"

Van der Vaart left Real Madrid in the summer of 2010, to move to Tottenham Hotspur. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, spent nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, and won 16 trophies with the LaLiga giants.

The Portuguese ace registered 451 goals from 438 games for Los Blancos to become the club's record goalscorer. He ultimately left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to move to Juventus.

Ad

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about a possible return to Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he could return to Real Madrid once his playing days are over. Speaking to El Chiringuito earlier this year, the 40-year-old expressed a desire to do something in front of fans.

Ad

“One day maybe. I don’t rule it [a return] out. I left a legacy there, a nice mark there. Maybe at the end of my career, we can do something cool, with 80,000 people," said Ronaldo.

The Portuguese spent three seasons with Juventus before returning to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. However, he had a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and left the Red Devils under unceremonious circumstances in December 2022.

Ronaldo went on to join Al-Nassr and has been with the Saudi Pro League side ever since. The Portuguese superstar has registered 93 goals from 105 games for the Riyadh-based club so far. However, his contract expires at the end of this month and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More