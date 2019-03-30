Who is Hull City target Lee Burge?

Aiden FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 // 30 Mar 2019, 14:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lee Burge during Oxford United v Coventry City - Sky Bet League One

According to Hull Live, Hull City have recently sent scouts to watch Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge, as a potential replacement for current number one, David Marshall.

Marshall, who has been at the Championship club since August 2016, is set to leave the KCOM Stadium once his contract expires this summer. The 34-year-old was once described as 'the best goalkeeper in the Football League', and has made over 350 appearances for three different clubs in England's second-tier.

This is a significant number more than back-up keeper George Long, who has only made two appearances in this league.

Currently, Hull have four goalkeepers on their books. However, third-choice keeper Callum Burton is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Tigers, despite this being his second season, whilst youngster Will Mannion has only made one appearance - a League Cup defeat to Doncaster Rovers in 2017.

With no new contract on the table for Marshall, it's looking more and more likely that the club will have had to look for alternative options between the sticks. Current Coventry City number-one, Lee Burge is one the names being linked to the East Riding of Yorkshire side.

So, who is Lee Burge?

Burge is a 26-year-old goalkeeper who was brought through Coventry's youth ranks. He made his professional debut for the Sky Blues on August 13, 2014, in a 2-1 League Cup loss to Cardiff City.

The shot-stopper then made his first league appearance for the club on October 25, 2014, in a 3-2 win over Peterborough United. To date, he has played a combined 153 times in all competitions for the League One outfit, keeping 39 clean-sheets.

Furthermore, Burge was in goal when Coventry lifted the 2017 EFL Trophy, and also during the 2018 League Two play-off final win over Exeter City.

Advertisement

Likewise, an interesting thing to note is, his contract is also up in the summer, so Hull could potentially snap up the keeper for free.

It'll be interesting to see what the back-end of the season entails, will Marshall be offered a new contract for one? If so, will he accept it? If he is confirmed to be leaving, how swiftly will the Tigers try and sign a replacement? Is Long seen as Marshall's successor? These are just several questions to think about in the remaining few games of the season.

Advertisement