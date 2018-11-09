×
Who is Real Madrid target Mario Hermoso?

Ishaan Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
222   //    09 Nov 2018, 19:35 IST

Barcelona v Espanyol - Spanish Copa del Rey
Barcelona v Espanyol - Spanish Copa del Rey

Real Madrid's recent defensive struggles continue just like their search for a player playing in the heart of defence does. Reports have emerged that Real Madrid are keen on signing RCD Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso in the upcoming January transfer window but it seems as if the Spanish side would receive stiff competition from Arsenal as Unai Emery is supposed to be a big fan of the center-back.

Real Madrid sold Pepe before the 2017/18 season breaking the 10 year-partnership between Sergio Ramos and the Portuguese player and didn't actually sign a player as experienced as him, opting for Rafael Varane as a replacement for him and promoted Jesus Vallejo to the senior squad. Since then, the Madristas have faced a crisis in defence every season and the need of signing of a quality center-back seems eminent.

The 23-year-old Spanish international Mario Hermoso has had a breathtaking start to the season and has been rewarded for his performances as Luis Enrique included him in the Spanish national side. Mario Hermoso is a tough defender playing as the last line of defence.

His ability to move the ball in midfield along with the threat he provides in attack makes him a complete defender. The defender has played every minute in this year's La Liga campaign conceding only 8 goals and scoring another 2 himself, as his team stand second in La Liga so it is evident that the defender is nothing short of quality.

Mario Hermoso has played in Madrid's reserve side Castilla but was sold to Espanyol and after loans spells at Real Valladolid. Real Madrid included a buy-back option of £7.5 million when they sold the player to Espanyol back in 2007 and look to be serious about exercising it. Arguably Real Madrid's most versatile player Nacho, has also backed the Espanyol player to come back to the Santiago Bernabeu calling him a world-class defender.

With uncountable lapses in defence recently in addition a number of injuries to Dani Carvajal and Jesus Vallejo, buying a defender looks to be more of a necessity for the Los Blancos and Mario Hermos looks to be the most complete one they could sign.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football RCD Espanyol Football Sergio Ramos Nacho Fernandez Florentino Perez
Ishaan Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
