Who is Laura Rhod Sondergaard? Meet Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund's 19-year-old girlfriend who frequently goes to Danish striker's games

Rasmus Hojlund is edging closer to a move to Manchester United, and the Denmark international is expected to be joined by his girlfriend, Laura Rhod Sondergaard in Manchester.

Hojlund is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment and clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and United have been interested in the striking sensation.

The youngster was in great form for Atalanta during the 2022-23 season and attracted interest fromtop European clubs. Hojlund, though, looks set for an Old Trafford switch and he can be expected to be joined by his 19-year-old girlfriend, Laura Rhod Sondergaard in north-west England.

Sondergaard was born in Denmark and is often seen in the stadium during Hojlund's matches cheering his partner. After the striker scored a hat-trick against Finland during Denmark's 3-0 win, they were spotted sharing a kiss.

Not much is known about when the pair actually started dating or how they met. But Both Rasmus Hojlund and Laura are quite active on social media.

Laura has close to 7,500 followers on the popular social media platform, Instagram. She displays her love of travelling on Instagram from time to time.

Sharing pictures of her travels from Maldives to Italy, as well as photos from her plane seat, Laura seems to be quite the outgoing person. Manchester could soon be expected to be featured on her Instagram.

Agent explained why Rasmus Hojlund will cost Manchester United a fortune

Rasmus Hojlund is set to cost Manchester United a fortune as the Red Devils are set to play €70 million to Atalanta for the striker. Considering Hojlund is an inexperienced player, the sum has raised eyebrows.

Superagent Federico Pastollero has now explained the reason behind Hojlund turning out to be such a costly signing. He said that Hojlund is a project for the future and his wage is way less than the so-called big names in world football. He said (via Get Italian Football News):

“When Romelu Lukaku moved from Inter to Chelsea in 2021 for €115 million , he had scored 64 goals in two seasons and was 28, so he was in the prime of football maturity. Hojlund, on the other hand, is a twenty-year-old boy who still has everything to prove. If you take him, you don’t take a center forward but a center forward project. And, mind you, with a salary much lower than that of a big name.”

Manchester United, however, are getting one of the top young strikers in world football in the form of Rasmus Hojlund. Given Erik ten Hag's track record of nurturing young talents, it could be a massive swoop by the Red Devils.