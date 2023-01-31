Who is Margarida Corceiro? Chelsea star Joao Felix’s girlfriend who was accused of cheating on him with Tottenham transfer target

Chelsea fans are still all over new signing Joao Felix. He joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid on a short-term loan until the end of the 2022-23 football season.

The Portuguese joins a handful of players who have been brought in during the ongoing January transfer window in a bid to strengthen their squad.

Another Portugal international who could join Chelsea's Felix as top January signings is Pedro Porro. The right-back has been the subject of transfer interest from London rivals Tottenham.

The two players, however, are not in each other's good books despite hailing from the same country. Reports claimed that Porro had an affair with Felix's girlfriend Margarida Corceiro in 2019 as seen in the Sun.

It was reported that Corceiro and Porros were pictured kissing in the VIP section of a nightclub in their hometown of Lisbon.

The 20-year-old actress, however, disregarded the rumors surrounding her and Porro. In her words, she said,

"If I wanted to be kissing someone, in an intimate moment, it would not be in lust, much less in the VIP area with that little balcony and in view of the entire nightclub."

She continued:

"I also don't understand why those gentlemen who took the initiative to record the video and report it in such a nice way didn't remember recording me talking and hugging the other people who were there, the other guys, the players."

Corceiro and Felix are believed to have begun their relationship in 2019 when the Chelsea forward was 20 and she was 17. Their love story also reportedly started on Instagram.

She has a strong social media presence, sporting 1.4 million followers on Instagram, as well as 742 posts and counting on her page @Magui_Corceiro.

Aside from being the actress girlfriend of Chelsea star Felix, Corceiro is a professional model. She has featured in popular soap operas such as Prisoneira and Bem me Quer.

Remembering Graham Potter's comments after Joao Felix was shown a red card on his Chelsea debut

It wasn't the best of debuts for Portuguese forward Joao Felix, who was sent off during his first game for the Blues against Fulham.

The forward had an impactful outing, however, a clumsy tackle in the second half overshadowed his brilliance as he was shown a red card.

João Félix @joaofelix70

Back soon, blues 🤍

Thanks for the support It’s not about how it starts , it’s about how it ends.Back soon, bluesThanks for the support It’s not about how it starts , it’s about how it ends.Back soon, blues 💙🤍Thanks for the support https://t.co/K1fRQm7kN1

Speaking after the game earlier this month, head coach Graham Potter revealed that he knew why his new signing was sent off.

In his words, as seen in Goal, he said,

"It was a forward's tackle. There was no malice in it, but I understand why it was a red card."

He concluded:

"It's another blow. The hits keep coming at the moment. He was really good, you could see his quality in the game, so it was doubly disappointing for us."

Being on a short loan, it'll be interesting to see how the youngster proves himself with the little time he has.

