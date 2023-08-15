Who is Rose Bertram? Model spotted enjoying loved-up Ibiza holiday with ex-PSG star Gregory van der Wiel after rubbishing Kylian Mbappe dating rumors

Rose Bertram, the Belgian model who was rumored to be dating Kylian Mbappe, was spotted enjoying time off with former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Gregory van der Wiel in Ibiza.

Rose Bertram, 28, started dating Gregory van der Wiel after getting acquainted with the Dutchman during his four-year stint in the French capital between 2012 and 2016. The Belgian model was reportedly only 17 when the pair got into a relationship.

The couple lived in Paris during the initial years of their relationship and moved to Istanbul when Van der Wiel swapped PSG for Fenerbahce in 2016. They have two daughters - Naleya Rose van der Wiel and Zaylee Rose van der Wiel - together. However, they broke up last year.

Rose was later seen rooting for Kylian Mbappe at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. She dedicated messages to the PSG superstar during the tournament, sparking rumors of a romance between the two. The model took to social media to rubbish those claims in January, writing:

"Normally I do not reply to gossip or rumors, but there is also a line that should not be crossed. The last few weeks lies have been spread about me that are causing serious harm to my family, myself and those around me."

Rose added that she became the subject of cyber-bullying due to rumors about a relationship with Kylian Mbappe:

"2023 has started for me with hate and cyber-bullying, unfortunately it's the sad picture of what our world is becoming. Nothing that has been said, written or claimed is true in any shape or form. The truth can't and won't come from a stranger that doesn't know anything about my life and is hiding behind a screen."

Interestingly, Rose was recently spotted enjoying a vacation in Ibiza with her ex-partner Van der Wiel. In a set of photos uploaded on social media by Instagram page Wagisms, the pair can be seen having fun together in the popular holiday destination.

Who is Rose Bertram, the Belgian model PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was rumored to be dating?

Rumors of a relationship between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Rose Betram were sparked by images uploaded by fashion designer Eli Mizrahi on social media. Although the model has denied a romance with the Frenchman, she continues to be a topic of discussion in football and lifestyle spaces.

Rose has made a name for herself in modeling after entering the industry at the age of 13. She now boasts over 1.2 followers on Instagram, with Kylian Mbappe being one of them. It is worth noting that she follows both Mbappe and Gregory van der Wiel on the social media platform.

The model has walked the ramp for popular fashion and lifestyle brands including H&M and L'Oreal. She appeared on the cover of Vogue Netherlands in September last year. She can also be seen promoting luxury brands like Christian Dior on social media.