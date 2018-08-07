Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams that are likely to win the title

Arunjyoti Saha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
683   //    07 Aug 2018, 20:46 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
The Premier League is back this weekend

The 2018-19 Premier League season will kick-start this weekend as Manchester United host Leicester City on Friday night.

It has been a difficult pre-season for most of the big teams as their players weren't able to join the squad immediately after the completion of the World Cup. The summer window is also closing on Thursday night and the teams are in a rush to wrap up their last-minute bargains.

Liverpool and Arsenal have done most of the business in the summer, while the other big teams added only a few players. The promoted teams have also announced their arrival with a few monstrous signings. Wolverhampton signed the European Champion Rui Patricio, and Andre Schurrle, World Cup winner with Germany, joined Fulham.

Everton have also added Richarlison with a club-record transfer fee and theirs will be one of the squads to watch alongside West Ham. But the heroics of Leicester City are unlikely to be repeated this time around.

Let's take a look at three teams that are most likely to be the English champions at the end of the season:

#3 Arsenal

It has been ages since the Gunners have seen a new manager taking charge at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal last won the title in 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger.

The London club is looking forward to Unai Emery's management. They have had a good pre-season where they outplayed PSG and clinched a win against Chelsea.

Arsenal have coped well with the loss of Alexis Sanchez. In the winter window, they already acquired the services of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Now, they have materialized deals for German goalkeeper Bernd Leno (who is likely to start ahead of Petr Cech), Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira. Stephan Lichsteiner has also joined from Juventus.

The front-three looks sharp with Ozil and Mkhitaryan operating from the wings. Emery can field a midfield with Xhaka, Ramsey and Torreira, thereby solving their midfield crisis. Aubameyang, their target-man, will be looking to be in the race for the Golden Boot.

Sokratis will pair up with Mustafi in the heart of the central defense. Bellerin and Kolasinac are likely to start as full backs.

Moreover, Arsenal have great depth in their squad this time. Monreal, Koscielny and Lichsteiner will provide their crucial experience, while they also have a few young talents such as Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Holding and Iwobi. Lacazette can play his part in front of the goal. Elneny is also a player to watch for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen how quickly the players can adapt to a new manager. Manchester United struggled after the departure of Sir Alex and Arsenal could undergo the same situation. But if things go right, then the most successful club in the English capital can certainly claim the title.

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal will rely on Ozil and, Aubameyang


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah Pep Guardiola Unai Emery Leisure Reading
Arunjyoti Saha
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Liverpool win their first...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 of the biggest winners of the 2017/18...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Must-Have Defenders for your...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 goalscorers of the season
RELATED STORY
 5 Prolific goal scorers of the 2017-18 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 10 attacking defenders
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us