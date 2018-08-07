Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams that are likely to win the title

The Premier League is back this weekend

The 2018-19 Premier League season will kick-start this weekend as Manchester United host Leicester City on Friday night.

It has been a difficult pre-season for most of the big teams as their players weren't able to join the squad immediately after the completion of the World Cup. The summer window is also closing on Thursday night and the teams are in a rush to wrap up their last-minute bargains.

Liverpool and Arsenal have done most of the business in the summer, while the other big teams added only a few players. The promoted teams have also announced their arrival with a few monstrous signings. Wolverhampton signed the European Champion Rui Patricio, and Andre Schurrle, World Cup winner with Germany, joined Fulham.

Everton have also added Richarlison with a club-record transfer fee and theirs will be one of the squads to watch alongside West Ham. But the heroics of Leicester City are unlikely to be repeated this time around.

Let's take a look at three teams that are most likely to be the English champions at the end of the season:

#3 Arsenal

It has been ages since the Gunners have seen a new manager taking charge at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal last won the title in 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger.

The London club is looking forward to Unai Emery's management. They have had a good pre-season where they outplayed PSG and clinched a win against Chelsea.

Arsenal have coped well with the loss of Alexis Sanchez. In the winter window, they already acquired the services of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Now, they have materialized deals for German goalkeeper Bernd Leno (who is likely to start ahead of Petr Cech), Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira. Stephan Lichsteiner has also joined from Juventus.

The front-three looks sharp with Ozil and Mkhitaryan operating from the wings. Emery can field a midfield with Xhaka, Ramsey and Torreira, thereby solving their midfield crisis. Aubameyang, their target-man, will be looking to be in the race for the Golden Boot.

Sokratis will pair up with Mustafi in the heart of the central defense. Bellerin and Kolasinac are likely to start as full backs.

Moreover, Arsenal have great depth in their squad this time. Monreal, Koscielny and Lichsteiner will provide their crucial experience, while they also have a few young talents such as Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Holding and Iwobi. Lacazette can play his part in front of the goal. Elneny is also a player to watch for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen how quickly the players can adapt to a new manager. Manchester United struggled after the departure of Sir Alex and Arsenal could undergo the same situation. But if things go right, then the most successful club in the English capital can certainly claim the title.

Arsenal will rely on Ozil and, Aubameyang

