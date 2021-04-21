Who said what: Football world reacts to ten clubs pulling out of the European Super League

Just 48 hours after announcing their intentions of joining the European Super League, all six Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway league — Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur — have announced that they have withdrawn from the competition.

There has been widespread backlash from supporters, ex-players, and others from all over the world over the last two days. This includes protests in front of the stadiums of all six clubs from the fans.

The immense criticism received by the clubs led them to call for an emergency meeting on Tuesday which led to all Premier League clubs pulling out of the competition.

Morning y’all. The unification of legacy fans everywhere ensured the winningest night ever against the soccer franchises. Have a nice day. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 21, 2021

While Chelsea were rumoured to be the first to initiate the process of pulling out, much to the delight of the hundreds gathered outside Stamford Bridge in protest of the ESL, Manchester City were the first to put out a statement.

This was then followed by official confirmation from United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, and Chelsea, with the Blues' delay being caused by their ongoing Premier League fixture at the time.

I’ve read this 3-4 times now . Quite possibly the worst communication I’ve ever seen in my life! https://t.co/C0Rc8dsUWq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 21, 2021

Following the departure of the six English clubs, LaLiga Santander side Atletico Madrid followed suit by leaving the ESL, along with AC Milan and Internazionale. All three clubs put out their official statements on Wednesday.

Juventus became the latest club to release a statement announcing that they're set to pull out amidst pressure from supporters. Their statement read;

"While Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial & legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project will be completed in the form originally conceived."

This leaves Barcelona and Real Madrid as the only two clubs remaining in the ESL and are expected to release statements regarding the future of the competition.

The news of the ESL's suspension has been well received by athletes all across the continent, and here, we take a look at some of the best tweets from notable sports figures.

The Champions League gave me everything. This is what kids’ dreams are made of. I was one of them back in Boulogne-sur-Mer. Never let something destroy the football we love. We cannot forget where we come from and who we play for. 🙏🏼 — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) April 20, 2021

Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

what a beautiful day for football 😍❤️ let's keep playing, let's keep fighting, let's keep dreaming. That's the very first reason why we do this !! ⚽️ #supergone 👋🏿 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 20, 2021

Let’s all stay UNITED 🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9Uap5eNTUu — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 21, 2021

Well done football fans. This beautiful sport is nothing without you 👏🏻❤️ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2021

To The Super League 🥂 pic.twitter.com/zcHbsJ0DG0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

(all the people commenting this with "yesss waporte" after less than 30 seconds are liars btw 😂) — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 20, 2021

Ok bye 👋🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 20, 2021

For the fans. For the city. https://t.co/JrLav3fhTo — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) April 20, 2021

😂 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 21, 2021

Got a bit too emotional last night. Bottom line is - yesterday was a big day for football and our fans and an even bigger day for social justice ⚽️❤️✊🏾 — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) April 21, 2021

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

I have always been fascinated by the football culture in England. Today you have done it again. — Mikel San José (@mikelsanjo6) April 20, 2021

This is what I play for. This is passion. This is football ! 💪🏻❤️ Goodbye Super League 👋🏻😉 #WeAreTheFans pic.twitter.com/EBdLEoJBoK — Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) April 21, 2021

Lovely scenes this morning scrolling through my Twitter....



👋🏽 cheerioooooo #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/ivtZDakkhn — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 21, 2021

Football is ALWAYS the winner — Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) April 20, 2021

🗣"Why would you want to desert the best league in the world, it stinks of the American system."



West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has reacted to the collapse of the 'European Super League and where the idea came from pic.twitter.com/rGQaWTflNm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 21, 2021

Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent! https://t.co/Lfs9ZqJJ5p — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 20, 2021