Who will Argentina play next at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina will return to action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, December 1, against Robert Lewandowski's Poland. The game will take place at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha. The game is crucial for both teams in terms of their position in Group C.

The Albicelestes currently have three points from their first two games. After a shocking 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening game, Lionel Scaloni's men have made a strong comeback. They defeated Mexico by a scoreline of 2-0 in their next game to open their accounts.

Lionel Messi has made a great start to his campaign in Qatar. The Argentine captain has scored in both games for his country. He also provided an assist for Enzo Fernandez against Mexico.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Cristian Cuti Romero and Nahuel Molina could be in the Argentina eleven vs. Poland in place of Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel. Via @TyCSports Cristian Cuti Romero and Nahuel Molina could be in the Argentina eleven vs. Poland in place of Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel. Via @TyCSports. https://t.co/clDF1VWeA5

Poland, meanwhile, could only manage a draw in their opening game against the Mexicans. Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty during the game.

The Polish captain, however, managed to get on the scoresheet against Saudi Arabia. Poland defeated the Asian side by a scoreline of 2-0. They currently have four points from two games and sit at the top of Group C.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni provides an update on Paulo Dybala ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Poland

Argentina Training Session - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Paulo Dybala is yet to make an appearance for Argentina in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. The AS Roma superstar had fitness issues leading up to the tournament in Qatar.

Lionel Scaloni has provided an update regarding Dybala. The Argentine coach said that the former Juventus attacker is physically fine. However, he refused to answer whether Dybala will feature against Poland in their final group game.

He said (via Roma Press):

“Dybala is feeling OK, He hasn’t played so far because of a technical decision I made. Will he play the next match? We shall see.”

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Scaloni on why Paulo Dybala hasn't played at the World Cup: "It's a tactical decision. Paulo is good, from the point of view that Argentina won. He surely wants to play like all of his team mates. Now we decide this, we will see the next match." Lionel Scaloni on why Paulo Dybala hasn't played at the World Cup: "It's a tactical decision. Paulo is good, from the point of view that Argentina won. He surely wants to play like all of his team mates. Now we decide this, we will see the next match." https://t.co/y7C4ivnTZ1

Scaloni has relied on the likes of Angel Di Maria, Messi, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez to carry out his team's attacking responsibilities.

Dybala, who scored seven goals and provided two assists in 12 games for Roma leading up to the tournament in Qatar, has not yet played a single minute.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 2843 votes