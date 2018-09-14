Opinion: Who Will Finish Top of the Premier League and Why?

Joey Woodcock FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 466 // 14 Sep 2018, 19:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City Crowned Champions!

The big question on many people's mind right now is who will finish top of the Premier League. Here's my prediction and why I believe they'll finish there!

I have 2 main predictions that could top the Premier League this year:

Manchester City. These guys are clearly the chart-toppers right now and especially last season. With Pep Guardiola, the masterclass in charge of them, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and now Riyad Mahrez Manchester City are looking to retain there Premier League title once again. I mean, would you bet against it?

Now, onto number 2.

Liverpool, this team have just as much as a chance of Manchester City. If not more. These guy's are class. The way they attack is phenomenal and they finished 3rd in the league last year.

With the likes of Mohammed Salah (last year's Premier League top scorer) is not quite in form yet. (I say this and he has scored 2 goals in 4 appearances. This for any other player would be class! But he is not just 'another player!'

Salah, Firmino, and Mane up top are just amazing and it works amazingly. Reaching them to the Champions League final last season.

Overall, I have come to my conclusion that Liverpool will win this year, shortly followed by Manchester City.

Reasons are because when Salah gets back in form, you'll have Salah and Mane banging them in on both flanks with Firmino popping in the odd goal. They are a crazy team with amazing depth. They have recently caught the signature of Fabinho, who is an amazing defensive midfielder. They have won a total of 4 games out of 4 so far.

*Watford cannot possibly carry on this form. They do not have enough depth in the team. The players will get tired sooner or later. Congratulations so far Watford, gotta give it to you!

Send us news tips at football@sportskeeda.com