Who won the soccer game today: Results and goal-scorers – 2nd April, 2019

Manchester United was hunted down by Wolves

Here is a final round-up of all the results of yesterday’s games:

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester United

Watford 4-1 Fulham

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Girona

Villareal 4-4 Barcelona

Cagliari 0-2 Juventus

AC Milan 1-1 Udinese

Heracles 3-4 Willem II

Vitesse 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Swansea City 3-0 Brentford

Middlesbrough 0-1 Bristol City

The 2nd of April saw a plethora of action across some of Europe’s finest leagues with several entertaining clashes adorning the mid-week fixtures. Numerous big teams of the ilk of Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played on the night with varying fortunes.

The Red Devils travelled to Wolves for a crunch Premier League encounter. However, the away side weren’t able to get the desired result as they went down 2-1 to Nuno Espirito Santo’s men. After Scott McTominay popped up with the opener, the visitors succumbed to the hosts’ pressure. Diogo Jota levelled in the 25th minute before a Chris Smalling own goal in the 77th minute handed Wolves the initiative. To make matters worse for Manchester United, Ashely Young was sent off just a few minutes before the hour mark.

The other Premier League game saw Watford thrashing Fulham 4-1 to officially send the Cottagers down to the Championship. The scorers for the Hornets were Troy Deeney, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Will Hughes and Kiko Femenia. For Fulham, Ryan Babel pulled a goal back.

In the La Liga, Ateltico Madrid put pressure on Barcelona with a routine 2-0 victory over Girona. Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin scored for the Los Rojiblancos as Diego Simeone’s men warmed up perfectly for the trip to the Camp Nou at the weekend.

Barcelona salvaged a point at the death

Barcelona, on the other hand, had to toil hard to salvage a point at Villareal in a titanic 4-4 draw. Arguably the game of the season, the match saw countless moments of brilliance. The away side rushed off the blocks and took a two-goal lead courtesy Malcom and Philippe Coutinho.

However, they were pegged back with the hosts making the net ripple on four occasions through Samuel Chukwueze, Karl Toko Ekambi, Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca. Yet, like many an occasion before, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez saved the day with two strikes deep into the game to draw parity.

In Italy, Juventus brushed aside Cagliari’s challenge as Leonardo Bonucci and Moise Kean secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Juventus brushed aside Cagliari

The other Serie A game on the night saw AC Milan and Udinese play out a stalemate. Krzysztof Piatek’s 44th opener was cancelled out by Kevin Lasagna’s 64th minute goal.

The Dutch Eredivisie witnessed a couple of games with the pick being the game featuring Heracles and Willem II. The former was narrowly edged out 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. Aleksander Isak bagged a brace while Evangelos Pavlidis Marios Vrushai scored a goal each for the winning side. For Heracles, Brandley Kuwas, Joey Konings and Adrian Dalmau were the scorers.

The other game saw Vitesse draw 2-2 AZ Alkmaar. Ron Vlaar and Teun Koopmeiners scored for the latter whereas Matus Bero and Thomas Buitink did the same for the former.

The second division of England, namely the EFL Championship, saw Swansea City and Bristol City end up on the victorious side over Brentford and Middlesbrough respectively.

The Welsh outfit were powered by goals from Nathan Dyer (two goals) and Daniel James.

Bristol City, meanwhile, rode on Adam Webster’s 31st-minute net-bulger to scrape past Middlesbrough.

