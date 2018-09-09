Why Juventus Should Use Zidane's 4-1-2-1-2 Diamond Or 4-4-2 Flat Formation For Ronaldo

Prateek Shirsath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 247 // 09 Sep 2018, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

The biggest footballing transfer this summer was Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus. It was a dream come true for Juventus and their fans, but fast forward to three Serie A matches in, and the Portuguese star is yet open his account in Serie A.

In the first three league fixtures, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri used two different formations for Ronaldo; against Chievo he used the 4-2-3-1 formation (Ronaldo as a solo striker), and against Lazio and Parma, Allegri used a 4-3-3 (Ronaldo as a wide forward or winger) without Paulo Dybala.

In the first match Cristiano looked isolated as a solo striker but after the introduction of Mandzukic, Ronaldo looked more sharp and dangerous as he had a partner to ease the pressure.

Against Lazio and Parma, Ronaldo played well, constantly interchanging positions with Mandzukic in the two fixtures. Ronaldo played excellent in all three of these matches but the fact he's yet to score for the Old Lady is looking like a concern.

A possible solution to this is for Allegri to switch to Zidane's Diamond 4-1-2-1-2 or Flat 4-4-2.

Diamond 4-1-2-1-2 (Dybala, Ronaldo, Mandzukic up front)

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane used this 4-1-2-1-2 formation successfully in his last two seasons in charge at Madrid. He also used this formation in the Champions League finals (against Juventus and Liverpool) and Madrid won both of them. In this system, Zidane used Isco in the attacking midfielder role, where he ias able to create chances for Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Benzema created space, and Marcelo bombed crosses into box, making the mission to score a great deal easier.

For Juventus, if Allegri was to use this Diamond 4-1-2-1-2 formation, Paulo Dybala would become a key player in the side, as he can do same kind of role as what Isco did under Zidane for Madrid. Dybala in a free-flowing attacking midfielder role would suit him down to the ground, as he can move anywhere in the final third.

Mandzukic could replicate what Karim Benzema did, which was to create chances for Ronaldo. In this Diamond 4-1-2-1-2 formation, Juventus line up could be Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro at defence, Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi in midfield, Dybala as a free-flowing attacker, with Ronaldo and Mandzukic as a strikers. Allegri must use Ronaldo's attacking talent (goals and solid shooting) in the system for it to work most efficiently.

Flat 4-4-2 (Ronaldo and Mandzukic up front)

Last season, Zidane's diamond formation didn't work well, but then he experimented with something different: a stylish 4-4-2 flat system. That formation gave Madrid more attacking power and balance; Marco Asensio and Lucas made this formation more solid. As both of them also covered Madrid's full backs, they helped Madrid in defence as well as attack. Zidane even used this system in big matches against the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich. Asensio, Benzema and Marcelo are crucial in this system, as they create chances and space for Ronaldo.

For Juventus, Allegri can also use this 4-4-2 flat formation for Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus have a great talented squad, which means that the 4-4-2 formation will definitely suit them.

Matuidi, Emre Can, Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi and Cuadrado would be important in this system. They can occupy the left and right side roles in the midfield. Matuidi could take the left side role (same kind of role he played for France during the World Cup), Emre Can or Douglas Costa could take right wing or midfielder role in this formation.

Pjanic and Khedira will play in midfield and maintain the possession. Up front, Mandzukic or Dybala could be played along side with Ronaldo, with one of them dropping deep and collecting the ball from midfield whilst the other could be a deadly shooter. This flat 4-4-2 system could help Ronaldo for scoring new heights in Serie A, this system also helps to change Juventus's defensive approach.

Maximillano Allegri is a great manager, but when it comes to managing a player with the ego of 'CR7', it's a difficult task. Allegri should follow Zidane's path to help him understand how to manage him better.