Why Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira would be the perfect successor to Unai Emery

Kian Long FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Nov 2019, 00:00 IST SHARE

Nice manager Patrick Vieira in their preseason friendly with Burnley.

It's that time again. With Unai Emery having completed only one full season in charge, Arsenal fans find themselves in the hunt for another manager.

And understandably so too, because nothing has improved since the Spaniard was introduced. In fact, the problems have only exacerbated.

Unai Emery

The names of Brendan Rodgers, Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique have been thrown around. While those three options are amazing, Arsenal must remain realistic. How likely is it that either of those would be willing to manage the sinking ship that is Arsenal? The answer is not very.

One man who would be willing though is Patrick Vieira. According to talkSport, the current manager of Nice is 'ready' for the Arsenal job, should it become available.

Vieira spent just under a decade in North London and came to be known as one of the best players in Arsenal history. So much so, that he was granted the role of captain too. It was Vieira who led the greatest team in club history to their unbeaten season - still the only side to lift a golden Premier League trophy.

Patrick Vieira during his time as an Arsenal player

That is one of the reasons why I think he would be the right man for the job, but it's not the only reason. Take his time at Nice as an example of his managerial prowess.

Vieira took the role at the helm of the French club in 2018, after two years in the MLS, and now Nice are a completely changed side. They finished in 7th place last season and are only a few points off the top four this season.

Advertisement

Nice's position in Ligue 1 before his arrival was somewhat similar to Arsenal's right now. The Gunners are at a crossroads, and cannot decide what is the best destination for their future.

They need a stern manager that can come in and turn things around; not someone that has their heart set on tinkering with the tactics until each player becomes somewhat robotic. Sorry, Unai.

If Vieira is willing to return to England and take charge at Arsenal, then the board owes it to him to take him on-board. He would be putting his legendary legacy on the line but the fans will back him all the way.

Besides, his arrival will kick a few players up the backside and show them what it takes to be adored by the Gunners faithful. The way I see it, it is a win-win from every angle.