Why Arsenal shouldn't sell Granit Xhaka

The summer of 2021 is set to go down as one of the biggest clear-outs in Arsenal’s history. Up to ten players could be heading for the exit door, as Mikel Arteta & Edu look to reshape the very foundations of the club.

Several senior players will be leaving, while exciting new additions have been promised to the masses. One of the biggest exits will be that of midfield general, Granit Xhaka.

As of writing, Roma have agreed an €18m fee with Arsenal while offering the 28-year-old a 5-year contract. It’s reported that Xhaka himself is keen on the move and is looking forward to working with Jose Mourinho in Italy. Arsenal have not done much to stand in his way and this could be a decision they live to regret.

Here are 5 reasons why Arsenal should not sell Granit Xhaka:

#5 Leader of Men

Every team needs players who are willing to follow the manager off a cliff. Whatever the boss wants, they’re ready to carry it out to the best of their ability. Granit Xhaka is one of those guys. Under Arteta, the Swissman has played at CM, LCB & LB with no complaints. He’s a soldier who would go to war for the manager and is often seen relaying Arteta’s instructions to the players on the pitch.

In all the great Arsenal teams of the past, there have been on-field leaders. Leaders that would even sometimes go against the tactics of the manager for the sake of the team. Their role is to galvanize the troops when the chips are down. Whether you rate his football ability or not, Granit Xhaka was a leader in the Arsenal dressing room and his presence will be sorely missed.

#4 Progressive Passer

Xhaka averages 72.9 passes a game

Contrary to popular belief, Granit Xhaka is one of the most progressive passers of the ball in the league. Arsenal fans have somehow fooled themselves into believing the Swiss international is only capable of passing sideways or backwards to his keeper. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Last season, the 28-year-old attempted 6.6 progressive passes per game, ranking him in the top 8% of midfielders in world football.

There’s a reason why this polarizing figure has been the centerpiece of three different managers’ build-up play. His courage to attempt these balls allows for a quicker transition from defense to attack, giving the forwards more time and space to operate in. With him gone, the only player capable of doing this is Thomas Partey. That means if the Ghanaian is targeted and marked tightly, Arsenal will have no other outlet from midfield to attack.

