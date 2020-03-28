Why Arsenal should sign Dani Ceballos permanently this summer

Does Dani Ceballos have a long-term future at Arsenal, or will Real Madrid be reluctant to sell him?

Mikel Arteta has placed trust in Ceballos, with the Spaniard having impressed in flashes during his loan spell.

Dani Ceballos in action against Watford during the early weeks of the campaign

Has Dani Ceballos done enough to warrant a big-money move to Arsenal? Is he capable of replacing Aaron Ramsey? Are there better options than him in the market?

Questions continue to circulate regarding Ceballos' situation in north London, whether he should remain there on a permanent deal or be sent back to Real Madrid. After plenty of thought, I believe he has what it takes to be a long-term success at Arsenal and here's why.

Since his Premier League debut against Burnley, Ceballos has swiftly become a fan-favourite at the Emirates - although he was quickly adored when announcing his loan deal having rejected local rivals Tottenham. A creative player capable of controlling the game's tempo, he earned fans aplenty with his eye-catching dribbling, skillful nature and infectious attitude.

Ceballos had fans purring after a fantastic Premier League debut against Burnley in mid-August

With that being said, the 23-year-old has not been anywhere near his best barring a few flashes, since mid-August where he created two assists and oozed class throughout. Sure, he's struggled with injuries too but the league's physicality has also caught up with him too.

What makes Ceballos a special player?

The Spaniard's best ability is to evade pressure from the toughest of situations, as his close-body ball control and composure in possession are a few things which simply cannot be taught. Immense at finding teammates across the pitch, he averages 70 passes (88.9% accuracy) and 1.5 key passes per 90 in England's top-flight to date.

Arsenal fans singing the new Dani Ceballos chant tonight 😂👏🏻 #afc pic.twitter.com/zmhWuGiWXH — DailyAFC™ (@DailyAFC) September 19, 2019

Ceballos' game style is admirable: he keeps the game ticking. Importantly though, his defensive attributes have not been sacrificed as a result - he also averages 2.7 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per 90. To play alongside someone like Lucas Torreira in midfield, he's capable of being a worthy partner.

Mikel Arteta might not deviate from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, consisting of a midfield double-pivot. Although he's best suited to a trio, the Real Madrid loanee has been impressive in spurts since his arrival last summer. However, he's severely lacked goal contributions.

With just two assists and one goal in 24 appearances across all competitions, Ceballos will have to do plenty more in an attacking sense to warrant a weekly starting berth, should he harbour serious aspirations to remain an Arsenal player beyond the end of this season.

How likely is a deal being struck?

Recently, there have been some updates on Ceballos' situation. According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are planning to extend his loan deal to retain him beyond June 30 with the current coronavirus situation suspending all sports for the foreseeable future.

However, it's hard to see him cementing a role in Zinedine Zidane's starting eleven going forward. Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba at Manchester United are both being heavily linked with moves to the Bernabeú, while Federico Valverde's emergence hasn't gone unnoticed.

Valued at around €40m, he could be available for less than or as little as €25m, should Los Blancos sign another midfielder at some stage this summer. There aren't many midfielders with his quality available for €30m or so in this existing market inflation, which is another reason why the Gunners hierarchy should seal a permanent deal.