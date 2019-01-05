×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga 2018-19: Why Barcelona should continue to have faith in Luis Suarez

Varis Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
37   //    05 Jan 2019, 18:39 IST

Luis Suarez after winning the 2015-16 European Golden Boot
Luis Suarez after winning the 2015-16 European Golden Boot

Luis Suarez arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool on the back of a controversial World Cup campaign in 2014 as he was involved in a biting incident with Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. He was banned from taking part in any football-related activity for four months, which meant he made his first appearance for the Catalan club club nearly two months after the start of the 2014-15 season.

Suarez made his competitive debut for Barcelona in the LaLiga fixture against Real Madrid and even set up Neymar for the opening goal, but eventually Barcelona lost 3-1. However, this initial setback didn't affect his inaugural season with Barca as he went on to win a historic continental treble. He had a huge contribution in that feat too, as he scored 25 goals in 43 appearances including a goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Juventus.

After a successful first season with Barcelona, Suarez had established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. And in his second season he broke the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the European Golden Boot as he scored 40 goals in 35 appearances in the 2015-16 LaLiga season to capture the award.

Barcelona had an unimpressive 2016-17 season by their standards, as they were only able to secure the Copa del Rey title. However, Suarez had a remarkable season yet again as he netted 37 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Doubts over his Barcelona career first started appearing during the 2017-18 season, when he had a poor start in the league and went the entire Champions league group stage without a goal. He recovered well in the domestic competitions as he scored 30 goals in 39 appearances, but the same form could not be replicated at the continental stage as he scored just one goal in 10 appearances.

Many fans believe that Suarez's Barcelona days are numbered as his performance as a star striker is deteriorating with every season. However, there are a few reasons why the 31-year-old Uruguayan striker is still a vital part of the Catalan club.

#1 Plays a huge role in Messi's absence

Suarez celebrating his hat-trick against Real Madrid
Suarez celebrating his hat-trick against Real Madrid

Everyone is aware that in the past decade or so Lionel Messi has been the backbone of the Catalan club, and his absence often brings along the fear of dropping crucial points. However, when Messi was injured and out of action for two months in the 2015-16 season, Suarez took on the responsibility of leading the Barcelona attack and he scored 10 goals in 9 games with La Pulga on the sidelines.

Messi was once again out of action for nearly 25 days in the following season, and yet again the Uruguayan stepped up for Barcelona as he took charge of the attacking front.

Advertisement

Many believe that Suarez hasn't been at his best this season. However, when Messi was out of action due to a fracture in his right arm, Suarez once again took center stage as he guided the Catalan club to a thumping 5-1 victory against fierce rivals Real Madrid, scoring a hat-trick in the process.

The following week he scored a vital brace against Rayo Vallecano away from home to win all 3 points for Barcelona and maintain their run at the pole position in the league.

#2 Amazing stats in domestic competitions

Suarez with LFP Player of the month award
Suarez with LFP Player of the month award

Much of Barcelona fans' frustration roots from the three consecutive quarterfinal exits in the UEFA Champions League. And to make matters worse, they had to witness their fierce rivals Real Madrid win it three times on the trot.

Suarez has been abysmal at the grand European stage, as he has scored just one goal in the previous 14 Champions League appearances. However, that does not take anything away from his domestic achievements. He has scored 138 goals in 174 domestic appearances over a span of four years.

Currently, the Uruguayan is considered to be going through a rough spell in his career. However, he is still the joint second top goalscorer in LaLiga, tied with compatriot Cristhian Stuani on 11 goals, and was adjudged the best player for the month of October in LaLiga.

There's reason to believe he could still work wonders for Barcelona if given enough faith.





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez
Varis Sharma
ANALYST
5 potential Luis Suarez replacements at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers in the 2018/19 Spanish LaLiga
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Luis Suarez at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 Tactical factors which have enabled FC Barcelona to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona needs the old Suarez back
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona superstars who need to step up in LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 Players who could win the Pichichi...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should not sign any player in...
RELATED STORY
Levante 0-5 Barcelona: 3 reasons why Barca beat Levante |...
RELATED STORY
Luis Suarez criticises Barcelona teammate; urges him to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
FT LEV GIR
2 - 2
 Levante vs Girona
FT ESP LEG
1 - 0
 Espanyol vs Leganés
64' REA RAY
0 - 1
 Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
Today DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
Tomorrow HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
Tomorrow EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us