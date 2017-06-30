Why Barcelona were the biggest disappointment of the 2016/17 season

Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and PSG among others were off colour - but Barcelona disappointed more than anyone else in 2016-17.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 20:54 IST

Barcelona could only plunder a Copa Del Rey this past season

2016-17 was not a vintage season for many top European clubs in general. The Manchester clubs were out of the title race by March. PSG lost out on the Ligue 1 title to AS Monaco after four successful seasons. Bayern Munich, despite their domestic success, failed to crack the European code yet again. Borussia Dortmund huffed and puffed their way to third place. Arsenal finished outside the top four after 20 seasons.

But if there was a contest for the most disappointing team of 2016-17, Barcelona would win it hands down. For a team that won the treble just two seasons ago and a domestic double the previous season, it would rankle sorely to hold aloft just a Copa Del Rey trophy.

The notion of success simply goes far beyond that for Barcelona – a club whose manager could face speculation about his future because he did not win the treble.

Here are 5 reasons why Barcelona were the biggest disappointment in 2016-17:

#5 Lack of quality squad depth

The summer signings of last season flattered to deceive more often than not

Just outside the strongest 11, Barcelona's second string midfielders and attackers - the likes of Arda Turan, Rafinha, Denis Suarez and Paco Alcacer - fared poorly when compared to their Real Madrid counterparts - James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic, Lucas Vasquez and Alvaro Morata. While Real's second string players managed a tally of 26 goals and 20 assists in La Liga, Barcelona's fringe players managed only 16 goals and 11 assists.

The summer signings have been largely disappointing – Samuel Umtiti aside, the rest of the arrivals hardly challenged for a spot in the first 11. Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes looked particularly out of depth.

If Barcelona are to make a strong comeback next season, the upcoming summer signings are going to be key; they can't afford to lose more ground to Real in terms of squad quality.