Why Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland are a match made in heaven

Erling Haaland snubbed relatively new suitors for BVB who have followed him since he was 16

Witnessing young players rising rapidly and earning famous transfers shouldn't surprise us at all. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joao Felix stormed the football world as precocious talents and were quickly snapped up by bigger clubs. Ex-RB Salzburg striker, Erling Haaland has followed the same path.

That name would've sounded new to many about two or three years ago. But, just within the past few months, it has become a household name to football fans all over the globe. His phenomenal performances have earned him a lot of admirers within a short period.

The striker has been a huge revelation this season. Haaland bagged 16 goals and six assists from 14 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga. He's also outscored most of the elite attackers in the Champions League so far, with eight goals from six matches. His talent is quite undeniable.

As it happens with every kid that shows a lot of promise, several elite European outfits entered the race to seal his signature. Manchester United and Juventus appeared as front-runners. But, after a tug of war between these clubs, Borussia Dortmund came out on top.

Haaland agreed to join Dortmund in a deal worth €20 million. He signed a five-year contract with the club which will keep him at the Signal Iduna Park until 2024. Looking at it from many angles, it appears he has taken the right decision to link-up with the German outfit.

According to reports, the 19-year-old ignored many better offers from bigger clubs to join the BVB. It is revealed that he chose a club where he'd have enough game time. Considering his age and potential, the attacker needs to keep playing and continue with his steady development. As such, that decision is a great one which would help his career.

Unlike the likes of Manchester United.

Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, and Bayern Munich who also sought his signature, but playing for Dortmund won't come with much pressure. That will enable him to focus on his game and keep his eyes on improving himself without excessive scrutiny.

Haaland has a great chance to succeed at the Westfalenstadion. He has a more direct route to the first team. Paco Alcacer - who is the club's main point man - has been struggling with injury crisis for several months. He is yet to play a full match this season.

Haaland is, without doubts, one of the most talented young players in European football at the moment. He proved his mettle by becoming the first teenager to score in five consecutive Champions League games this term. Dortmund's pro-attacking and expansive style of play will bring the best out of him.

The Signal Iduna Park has been a home of fortune for many attackers in recent years. The likes of Mitchy Batshuayi, Paco Alcacer, and Jadon Sancho all shone upon switching there. Haaland shouldn't be different. With his predatory finishing skills, he even stands a chance to shine brighter.

If the early signs are anything to go by, the Austrian attacker is well on his way. Haaland bagged a hat-trick in his debut appearance for BVB in the 5-3 victory over Augsburg this month. He followed it up with a brace against Cologne last week. He's now recorded 5 goals in 56 minutes and it will only get better.

Truly, playing for the biggest clubs on the continent remains the dream of every footballer. Nevertheless, it isn't a bad idea to use Dortmund as a stepping stone. He will surely end up plying his trade at some of the European elite outfits if his brilliance continues. For now, his eyes must be fixed on taking his game forward. It's a step well-taken indeed.

Note: All statistics as of January 28,2020