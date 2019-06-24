×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Brazil will win Copa America 2019

Kartik Mathur
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
60   //    24 Jun 2019, 07:58 IST

Gremio's Everton has stepped up brilliantly for Brazil in Neymar's absence
Gremio's Everton has stepped up brilliantly for Brazil in Neymar's absence

Copa America 2019 is well underway and we are only a day away from finalizing the eight nations that will play in the quarter-finals. Qatar and Japan are the two invited teams this time around and the rest of the COMNEBOL teams make up the list of participating teams. Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Chile are some of the favorites to win the tournament in its every iteration and this edition is no different.

Brazil have won the tournament 8 times in total and they are also the host nation. They have an absolutely amazing squad, which has the perfect blend of both young and old players. They have experienced players such as the 36-year-old Dani Alves, as well as some raw talent such as Gremio's Everton. In all, they have a coherent squad which is capable of easily winning the tournament.

If we compare Brazil's squad to the squads of the other favorite teams, then we can see that the difference in quality is between night and day. Argentina has Lionel Messi, but even with him, they have failed to impress on the international stage. Also, judging by their recent results, it seems like their slump will continue in this tournament as well.

Messi's trophy drought with Argentina is likely to continue
Messi's trophy drought with Argentina is likely to continue

Holders Chile, as well as Uruguay and Colombia, have fairly impressive squads, but none come even close to the quality and the depth that Brazil possess. Also, their respective front lines are aging ones, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, and Ramadel Falcao all either 30 or above.

Brazil's front line is led by Roberto Firmino, who has just won the Champions League with Liverpool. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, and Everton are also in the first team and have had fantastic starts to the tournament. This is especially true for Coutinho and Everton who have both responded brilliantly and also scored 2 goals each. No Neymar? No problem.

Although Brazil might have frustratingly drawn a game against Venezuela, their 5-0 win over Peru was one of the best performances we have seen from this crop of players. This also means that Brazil have scored 8 goals in the group stages, which is the highest in the tournament so far. Their defense has also been amazing as Brazil is the only team besides Colombia which has not conceded even a single goal yet.

We must also not forget that Brazil is the host nation. The last time Brazil hosted a football tournament was the 2014 World Cup, and who doesn't remember the night they got absolutely humiliated in front of their own crowd after Germany thrashed them 7-1 in the semi-finals? Redemption would be the theme of Brazil's Copa America journey, and they will be sure to redeem themselves.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Neymar Philippe Coutinho Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi) Copa America Teams
Advertisement
5 Reasons why a Neymar-less Brazil will still win Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil 0-0 Venezuela: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Peru 0-5 Brazil - Hits and Flops 
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil vs Venezuela: Brazil predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil v Bolivia: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Brazil beat Peru
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 - Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil not weakened by Neymar absence, says captain Dani Alves
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT PER BRA
0 - 5
 Peru vs Brazil
FT BOL VEN
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Venezuela
FT QAT ARG
0 - 2
 Qatar vs Argentina
FT COL PAR
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Paraguay
Tomorrow CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
Tomorrow ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us