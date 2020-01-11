Why Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect fit for Manchester United

tom cunningham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 11, 2020

Manchester United are interested in the Portuguese midfielder and have approached Sporting Lisbon

After being linked with a move to the Premier League and in particular Manchester United last summer, Bruno Fernandes has once again been mentioned as a potential option for a United side in dire need of a creative spark. Bruno Fernandes would not only add creativity to Manchester United's midfield but also goals, which are hard to come by for United these days, especially from the midfielders. The Portuguese international has scored 45 goals over the last two seasons with Sporting Lisbon, a stat not many midfielders can exceed. To put into context just how impressive that is, Paul Pogba, Scott McTomminay and Fred have a combined goals total of just 19 over the last two seasons.

An inventive spark could be the solution to Manchester United's problem of facing sides that use a low block, counter-attacking system. Fernandes would play a similar role to what Phillipe Coutinho did at Liverpool where he did so well when being asked to break down seemingly impenetrable defences with killer passes and wonder goals.

However, the price tag on Fernandes will not be cheap and therefore Manchester United may need to sell players on before making an official bid. This could see the likes of Ashley Young, Juan Mata and potentially even Paul Pogba leave as United look to make up to £60 million to fund the transfer.

Red Devils' gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjær personally attended Sporting Lisbon's last game against FC Porto with assistant Mike Phelan and they are convinced of the attacking midfielder's move being beneficial for the club.

The transfer could see United line up with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James in a front three with Bruno Fernandes just behind to form one of the deadliest attacking forces in the league. But, Manchester United are not the only club interested in the Lisbon talisman with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Spurs all reportedly keen on the midfielder. Either way, whatever shirt Bruno Fernandes ends up wearing at the end of the month, one thing that is for sure is that he'll excel no matter the league or club.

To conclude, Fernandes would be the perfect fit for Manchester United who are in desperate need of a world-class creative midfielder to add consistency to their form and propel them into the top 4 and into the Champions League.