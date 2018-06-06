Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Chelsea should go for Slaviša Jokanovic

Definitely, Slaviša Jokanović is an interesting Plan B for Chelsea.

Rikky Luiz
CONTRIBUTOR
06 Jun 2018
1.17K

Aston Villa v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final
Chelsea add Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanovic to the shortlist

After talks with Maurizio Sarri broke down due to contractual issues with Napoli, Chelsea are in talks with Slavisa Jokanovic to make the Fulham boss their next manager. Chelsea add him to shortlist as they search for Antonio Conte's successor.

Jokanović played for Chelsea for around two years. He signed for the Blues in October 2000, for £1.7 million and played 53 matches for the side. At the time he was regarded by many as one of their worst signings ever.

However, there's no denying that as a manager he's done pretty well. Slaviša Jokanović is an interesting Plan B for Chelsea. Perhaps not as revolutionary as Sarri, but definitely a very attacking manager. Good football, integration of youth players and has potential to be a top manager. He could be their Pochettino, and also he played for the club so he should understand the club.

When you think about him further, he's actually done a very good job in his roles over the last few years. He took Watford back to Premier League and it was ridiculous how he didn't end up managing them in the Premier League. He took Maccabi into the Champions League group stages for the first time in many years as well.

And finally, Fulham have played some of the finest football the Championship has ever seen. They enjoyed a brilliant second half of the season and won promotion through the playoffs. Remarkable to think they were 15th in December.

Also, he is excellent at developing and improving young players. The best example is Ryan Sessegnon. Chelsea shop in the 19-25 age category and majority of that generation have attacking football as a reference while growing up. He is the perfect man to bring out the best of their talents like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and a few others. Players tend to play for managers who give them the freedom to express themselves. There could be more willing to work under Jokanović than Conte, purely for the style of football.

A step in a different direction would be good for Chelsea. Jokanovic seems like the perfect manager the club can hire from their perspective because he'll be so thrilled to be given a shot at a massive club that he won't ask for much in terms of investment. A yes man who will do as he's told and take what he's given without complaint.

Would be a big departure from the type of manager Chelsea have had, a signal that they want to build something new. It would be a bold move, but sometimes you need it. His football would be a breath of fresh air. Definitely, he’s worth a gamble. His sides play some fantastic attacking football, and he has been a success at wherever he’s been.

Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Fulham FC Football
