Why Chelsea shouldn't stand in the way of Cesar Azpilicueta if he decides to leave this summer

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is reported to be keen on a move to Spanish giants Barcelona this summer, according to ESPN.

The Catalan-based club are said to have identified Azpilicueta as a possible transfer target this summer. Barcelona are also offering him a huge pay rise as well as a two-year contract, as reported by Goal.

The Spaniard still has a year left on his deal with the London club, following a clause in his contract which triggered a one-year extension when he made a certain number of appearances. However, Azpilicueta will have to decide if he favors a move to Barcelona this summer.

While it's a dicey situation for the Spanish defender, it will no doubt come as a huge blow to the Blues should he decide to leave.

Azpilicueta is currently one of the Blues' longest serving players at the club, having joined in 2012 from French side Marseille.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012

He has been a consistent player for the London side throughout his time at the club, as well as being an exemplary leader of the team on and off the pitch.

For Thomas Tuchel's team, it will be a huge set-back to lose a player like Azpilicueta. The blow is compounded by the fact that a couple of first-team defenders are set to depart this summer.

Chelsea will not just be losing a top defender in Azpilicueta but will also be losing their captain. The Blues could however decide to block any transfer interest from Barcelona for their defender this summer as he is still under contract until 2023.

However, standing in the way of Azpilicueta's decision to return to Spain should he favor a move will be a harsh decision by the London club.

Here are two reasons why the Spaniard should be allowed to leave if he decides to call it quits after 10 years with the Blues.

#2 He has won it all with Chelsea

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

From a psychological point of view, most football stars will prefer to leave their club when the ovation is loudest. That could be a key factor that could influence Azpilicueta's decision to possibly leave this summer.

The Blues captain has won every piece of silverware at the London club since joining in 2012. There is not much left to play for at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta guided the Blues to their first ever FIFA Club World Cup trophy in February 2022. This made him the only Blues player to win every major trophy available at the club.

That record alone was the icing on the cake for the Spaniard and no doubt seals his place in the club's history books as a legend.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Cesar Azpilicueta is 7th in Chelsea's all-time record appearance makers. He's won every major trophy, including captaining his team to Champions League glory. He isn't just your average club legend, his record is up there with some of the greats. Hope he stays for another year. Cesar Azpilicueta is 7th in Chelsea's all-time record appearance makers. He's won every major trophy, including captaining his team to Champions League glory. He isn't just your average club legend, his record is up there with some of the greats. Hope he stays for another year. https://t.co/YCZLlQg5jV

While the timing may be awkward for the Blues, a possible move to Barcelona this summer could be a new adventure for Azpilicueta.

As such, the Spaniard deserves to be rewarded with his wish being granted should he decide to call it quits in west London this summer.

#1 He has been a loyal servant at Chelsea

Azpilicueta is regarded as a Chelsea legend

Another factor the Blues should also consider should their captain decide to leave for Barcelona this season is his loyalty to the club.

Azpilicueta will no doubt go down as one of the most loyal servants in Chelsea's history ever since he joined in 2012.

He hasn't really been one of the top earners, such as the likes of Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard and Ngolo Kante. Yet, Azpilicueta has always been committed and loyal to the Blues' badge.

The Spaniard has given his all to the club both on and off the pitch. He has played in various positions for the Blues ever since joining the London club. Azpilicueta has operated as a right-back, left-back, centre-back, right-centre-back, wing-back and even as a holding midfielder.

The Chelsea captain is indeed the epitome of loyalty as he has never been involved in any dispute with the club. Nor has he fallen-out with any manager he has worked with so far at Stamford Bridge.

As such, Azpilicueta's loyalty to the Blues needs to be rewarded should he finally decide to leave for Barcelona this summer.

If the uncertainty over his situation is cleared by the time Chelsea play their final league game on May 22, it would be befitting of the club to give a memorable sendoff to their legend.

