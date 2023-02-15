Why Chelsea are underdogs going into Champions League game against Dortmund

It’s weird how Chelsea’s season has panned out this season. A campaign that began with so much optimism has gradually ground into what-ifs and uncertainties.

Not even the millions spent in the transfer window have yielded any positives so far. Although we’re only midway through the season, the Blues are out of contention in almost all competitions.

The Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup are all out of their reach at the moment. The UEFA Champions League is now the only competition they stand any chance of winning, albeit a very slim one.

On Wednesday (February 15), the Blues will take on Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The result of the game could have major consequences for their overall season.

Momentum on Dortmund’s side

Chelsea may have performed better than Dortmund in Europe in recent years, but the Blues have a lot to worry about going into Wednesday’s game.

The German side have been on a great run of form since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, winning their last seven games across competitions. Their impressive form has seen them move up to third place in the Bundesliga – just three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Edin Terzic’s side are not just winning games but are also playing really well. Unlike Chelsea, who are currently not at their best, Dortmund are in peak condition and have momentum on their side as well.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow 🎙 Edin Terzic:



"We need at least one win from the two games to advance to the next round. It's certainly a little easier at home with the euphoria of 80,000 fans. I can feel the anticipation in everyone involved." 🎙 Edin Terzic:"We need at least one win from the two games to advance to the next round. It's certainly a little easier at home with the euphoria of 80,000 fans. I can feel the anticipation in everyone involved." https://t.co/5F5xZNQ6gJ

Chelsea’a poor form makes them underdogs

On current form, Dortmund will go into the game as huge favourites, considering how poor Chelsea have been in recent months.

Of course, it’s football, and form doesn’t always matter. The German side, though, are everything Chelsea want to be at the moment – they play delightful football and know how to put their opponents to the sword.

The Blues aren’t used to being underdogs, but that's exactly what they are ahead of their game against Dortmund. Potter faces an uphill task in mapping out a plan to stop the in-form Black and Yellow. He told Chelseafc.com in his pre-match press conference:

“Certainly from the break they (Dortmund) have had a fantastic run. They're a really organised team that attack well, defend well and have got good individuals within there. It's the knockout stage of the Champions League. The absolute pinnacle in terms of the game."

He continued:

"It's a great test playing against a fantastic club in front of 80,000 here, so a wonderful occasion. We're all looking forward to the match. We all understand the challenge that awaits us but are really excited about it.”

The Blues' porous form makes Dortmund huge favourites for Wednesday’s game. Unless the Blues can come up with a plan to neutralise their in-form opponents, it’s going to be another long night at the Signal Iduna Park.

