Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for everyone involved

Juventus want to win the Champions League

It is official that Cristiano Ronaldo is now a Bianconeri, which means that he is no longer a Real Madrid player, and the Champions League final in Kiev against Liverpool was the final appearance he made for the Los Blancos.

The Old Lady have signed him for a fee of £105 million as they look set to challenge for Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Champions League with the Real Madrid legend as their talisman for the upcoming season.

The former Manchester United winger is leaving the Santiago Bernabeu after spending 9 years in Spain, winning 4 Champions Leagues and 2 La Liga's. In the process, he also became the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals.

With his transfer all done and dusted, as Juventus and Real Madrid agreed on a transfer fee and the player himself agreed to join the club for four years with an annual salary of £30 million, it seems like the transfer is good for all three parties involved.

Here's a look at why the transfer will eventually prove to be a good one:

#1 Juventus

Juventus want to win the treble with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since the time Massimiliano Allegri has taken over at the Allianz Stadium, no team has managed to win anything in Italy, not even the domestic cup called the Coppa Italia. Something similar can be said about Real Madrid in the Champions League as well.

It is clear that Juventus's domestic dominance is absolutely unprecedented and the only thing which Max Allegri has failed to deliver is the Champions League.

After winning the league for seven consecutive seasons and four consecutive Coppa Italia's, it is clear that Juve has cracked the Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Thus we can say that they are the clear favourites to win both of these trophies this season.

But the same cannot be said for Juve in the Champions League. For the past two seasons, Real Madrid have knocked Juventus out of the Champions League and a big part in those defeats has been played by the Portuguese international, whose goals have been crucial for the Los Blancos whenever they have faced the Turin giants.

Star players like Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala have often been criticized for disappearing for Juventus in Champions League against big opponents. But with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, they are unlikely to face such a problem as he loves to be the main man on the big occasions, especially the Champions League.

It is clear that the Old Lady did not bring Ronaldo to win the Serie A and Coppa Italia, they want to win the Champions League and currently, there is no player better than Cristiano Ronaldo who can guarantee you goals in the Champions League and win games single-handedly.

Though it is a big risk the Old Lady has taken as Ronaldo is 33, it seems like it is a calculated risk as CR7 has shown no signs of slowing down and it also shows how ambitious they are to win the treble as well.

Thus for Juventus, they know how to win the league and domestic cup and for the Champions League, they now have Cristiano Ronaldo.

#2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid made a £19 million profit by selling Ronaldo to Juventus.

Words are not enough to describe what Cristiano Ronaldo has done at Real Madrid during his 9-year stay with the club. Scoring so many crucial goals and helping them win titles after titles and leading their line, he had been their proper talisman.

The Los Blancos have clearly enjoyed the peak years of the five-time Ballon D 'or winner and as a result of it, they enjoyed their most successful period in this 21st century as they won 3 Champions League titles back-to-back.

If we speak strictly in terms of transfer fee, we can see that Real Madrid have made a profit of £19 million. They bought him for a fee of £84 million from Manchester United and now they have sold him for a fee of £105 million to Juventus.

It is actually astounding that even at the age of 33, the former Sporting Lisbon winger could command such a transfer fee. The move is good for Real Madrid because, had he played the 2018-19 season at the Bernabeu, it would have been unlikely that next season they could demand such a fee for him.

Also, there were constant reports that he and the club President Florentino Perez had fallen out with each other as Ronaldo wanted a new contract with a pay rise to which Perez said no as he believed that CR7 is past his prime.

His move to the Allianz Stadium also cleared the tension at the Bernabeu and this could help the club on focussing on signing other targets as well.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is now the third highest paid footballer in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved himself wherever he has gone. During his time at Manchester United, he was the best player in the Premier League. Even in Spain despite facing direct competition from Leo Messi, he still continued to thrive.

Now with Juventus in Italy, he has a challenge in front of him. At the age of 33, he will be playing in one of the defensive and ultra tactical leagues.

If he is able to prove himself in Italy, then it can surely be argued that he has indeed proven himself in probably the three most difficult leagues in the world while Lionel Messi has been in his comfort zone in Spain.

Also, we have seen that top players like Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Totti, despite being in their 30's, they still managed to play at the highest level in the Serie A for a long period of time. Considering Ronaldo's fitness and the trend in Italy, where players are able to play at the highest level for a long time, it shouldn't be a problem for him to thrive in Turin.

The Portuguese will also be earning somewhere around £500,000 per week at the Allianz Stadium, thus it would also make him the third highest paid footballer in the world and it would also make him almost at par with rivals Messi and Neymar.

This huge pay rise was something which Cristiano wanted at Real Madrid to which Perez said no and now his wish of earning almost at par with Neymar and Messi should also make him happy.