Why Danny Ings deserves an England call up

tom cunningham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Danny Ings has been brilliant for the Saints this season

With the Euros in the summer, it won't be long until Gareth Southgate has to pick his squad for the tournament and with 4 of the top 5 goal scorers in the Premier League being Englishmen, his decision couldn't be harder when it comes to picking the forwards. Danny Ings, in particular, will be hoping for a seat on the plane after a clinical season in front of goal so far.

The Southampton forward sits second in the goal-scoring charts with 14 goals which is just 3 shy of Jamie Vardy's tally of 17. What's more, the former Liverpool man's comeback has come as a real shock - going from the Liverpool bench, plagued with injuries to single-handedly carrying Southampton to safety with his goals. The Saints are now level on points with both Arsenal and Everton as of gameweek 22. Ings' goals give the English manager Southgate plenty to think about before picking his attacking force for the Euros with the Southampton man outscoring Harry Kane this season. A call up would give Danny Ings the chance to make just his second-ever England appearance and first since October 2015 which came against Estonia in the final game of the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Southgate took 6 strikers to the 2018 World Cup and will likely do this again for the Euros in the summer. This will potentially see the likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and Danny Ings all competing for just two starting places upfront. Danny Ings will likely be behind Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford in the England pecking order which will see his game time limited despite his clear qualities that England should take full advantage of.

The Southampton man would, however, play an important role from the bench for England who will need plenty of rotation at the 24-country tournament which includes a group stage. This is a role that Ings is all too familiar with after failing to get substantial game time during his time at Liverpool. His role from the bench brings the possibility of a game-changing performance. Ings could potentially become England's hero from the bench in the summer, overshadowing those starting ahead of him.

To conclude, Danny Ings' clinical nature in front of goal and his willingness to run in behind or hold the ball up will all be key qualities for an England side looking to win their first major international football trophy since the famous 1966 World Cup win.