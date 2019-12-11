Can Danny Ings save Southampton from relegation?

The former Liverpool striker has been in fine form this season

Danny Ings is a technically gifted player with a great attitude, and if it wasn't for the injuries, he could have made a name for himself at Anfield. Injuries took a toll on him at his time in Liverpool and a move away was necessary for him to revitalise his career. He made a move to the now relegation-threatened Southampton, and it has spanned out well. Yes, Southampton is a relegation-threatened side at the moment, but the striker cannot be the one to be blamed. Ings continues to impress and is in a great run of form. The former Liverpool man has a 10 goal involvement this season.

The stats he raked are brilliant as well. He has scored 9 goals in the league already with a goals per game metric of 0.56. He boasts a shooting accuracy of 42%. The Englishman has a goal every 121 minutes. These stats may not be extraordinary, but given Southampton's slump, these stats are quite good. Last season, Danny Ings had 10 goal involvements, which involved 7 goals and 3 assists. Just midway into this season, and the former Liverpool striker has already matched that. You can safely bet that Danny Ings will get even better. A lot of praise has gone to striker - Teemu Pukki, so it is high time we give some recognition Ings as well who has one goal more than in the Premier Leauge this season than the Finnish Pukki.

Despite Ings' great form, Southampton is struggling, and it will be a hard battle for them to avoid relegation. A managerial change could do the trick or maybe a change in personnel, but Ings is crucial for their survival. He is doing his part - which is scoring goals, but it's high time that his team mates start helping him out more.

Can Danny Ings save the Saints from the drop?

Even if Southampton is relegated, at 27 years of age, Ings has a lot left of years in him and will be a good signing for any Premier League club. If it wasn't for those horrible injuries during his 4 year tenure at Liverpool, the Englishman could have been a crucial part of their attacking cavalry. Just a case of another "What if it wasn't for those injuries?"

Nonetheless, Southampton is his present and future. If he can save the Saints from the drop, he will get the heroic stature he deserves at the St.Mary's Stadium.