×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ings completes permanent Southampton switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
84   //    01 Jul 2019, 23:52 IST
Ings - cropped
Danny Ings has signed a permanent deal with Southampton

Danny Ings has joined for Southampton on a permanent transfer following his season-long loan from Liverpool last term.

Ings left Anfield in August 2018 to join Saints on a loan deal that included an agreement for a transfer a year later.

That switch has now been formally finalised, with Ings signing a three-year contract at St Mary's Stadium for a reported fee of £20million.

The 26-year-old, who scored eight goals across 25 Southampton appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, is now excited for the new season after putting serious knee injury troubles behind him.

"It feels good," Ings told Southampton's official website.

"Now I've signed permanently, I feel great. I've looked after myself and I'm just raring to go for the new season.

"Personally, it's a big season for me. I feel like it's my most exciting really.

"The last few years have been very up and down for me, but I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully great things can come from it."

Ings will be joined in Southampton's attack by Che Adams, who signed for the Premier League club from Birmingham City on Monday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Southampton v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Southampton, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kovacic completes permanent Chelsea switch
RELATED STORY
Six players Liverpool have bought from Southampton and their career since
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Sepp van den Berg reveals the reason behind his Anfield switch
RELATED STORY
Southampton 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 players whose careers faltered after joining Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Southampton vs Liverpool| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Liverpool players Chelsea wish they had
RELATED STORY
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe feature, but Liverpool lead most valuable XI
RELATED STORY
A look at Liverpool's recent run of attacking tridents: from Suarez to Salah
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us