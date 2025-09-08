Hugo Ekitike makes feelings clear about Alexander Isak joining Liverpool as he addresses deadline day record transfer

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has shared his thoughts on the club signing Alexander Isak in a deadline day English record transfer from Newcastle United. The France international joined the Reds earlier in the summer after being touted as the potential replacement for Isak at St. James's Park.

Ad

Speaking in an exclusive interview via The Independent, Ekitike pointed out that he knew to expect stern competition after he decided to join Liverpool. He expressed his admiration for Isak and pointed out that he hopes to continue to do well and give the coach a selection headache.

"When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players. Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure. It's going to be tough competition, but I'm going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it's just the coach's problem", he said.

Ad

Trending

Hugo Ekitike cost the Reds a reported £69 million from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer after enjoying a fine season with the Bundesliga side. The 22-year-old has been brilliant for Arne Slot's side, scoring in his first three games against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield, Bournemouth, and Newcastle.

Isak was the Reds' first-choice target all summer but found it difficult to move from Newcastle despite embarking on a strike. The 25-year-old eventually got his move on deadline day, with the Magpies banking £130 million from his sale.

Ad

Ekitike will likely retain his starting berth in Slot's XI for the visit of Burnley this weekend as Isak lacks match fitness after a summer of defiance. Liverpool boss Slot has some thinking to do with regards fitting his £199 million duo into the same XI.

Under-fire Liverpool star nets for national team

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz was on target for Germany as they claimed a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Die Mannschaft returned to winning ways after suffering a shock defeat against Slovakia in their opener.

Ad

Wirtz, who joined the Reds this summer for a then-Premier League record £116 million fee, borrowed a leaf from the book of Reds teammate Dominik Szoboszlai in the second half. The Germany international struck a stunning free-kick into the top corner to net his side's third and put the seal on the three points.

Florian Wirtz has struggled to come to terms with the Premier League, admitting to a difficult adaptation after just three games in England. The 22-year-old was one of Europe's most sought-after players before his move to Anfield, and will hope to find his best form soon at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More