Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why does Pep Guardiola have his eye on Junior Firpo? 

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
316   //    11 Sep 2018, 03:26 IST

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis - La Liga
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis - La Liga

Dominican Republic-born Junior Firpo has been attracting a lot of interest from Manchester City according to several media reports in both England and Spain.

But what is it about the Real Betis man that has the champions of England circling?

With Benjamin Mendy the only specialized left-back at Manchester City, it seems the club has identified Firpo as appropriate cover for the World Cup winner.

Both Fabian Delph and Ukrainian youngster, Oleksandr Zinchenko filled in during Mendy's injury lay-off last season, but neither are natural left backs.

Firpo burst onto the La Liga scene last season with Real Betis, making his debut in February. Since then he has never let go of the left wing-back slot. With Firpo in the team, Betis jumped 4 places, finishing the season strong enough to qualify for European football for the first time since their promotion from the Segunda División.

Firpo has continued this season where he left off last and was rewarded with a call-up to the Spanish U21 national team. The defender played the full 90 minutes in Spain's 3-0 victory over Albania as the Spanish remained unbeaten in 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification.

Although born in the Caribbean, the player has dual citizenship with Spain and is the only Dominican Republic-born player to ever play in the La Liga. If Firpo does indeed join the Manchester club, it would be Pep Guardiola's second consecutive January signing from the Spanish top flight after snapping up Bilbao's Laporte earlier this year.

With the resurgence of Betis under Sporting Director Lorenzo Serra Ferrer and head coach Quique Setién, Firpo will not come cheap. Especially since they struggled to balance the demands of League and European football in their last attempt of continental football. Betis will be determined to do well, as they have seen their cross-town rivals Sevilla absolutely dominate the Europa League.

Junior Firpo and his Spanish U21 teammates will be in action again tomorrow as they take on Northern Ireland's U21 offering.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Real Betis Football Benjamin Mendy
Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: Manchester City want Real Betis prodigy Junior...
RELATED STORY
5 Worst Football Transfers
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Two positions Pep Guardiola needs to strengthen in January
RELATED STORY
Does Leroy Sané have an attitude problem?
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola and the daunting task that awaits the...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
5 ways Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are tactically...
RELATED STORY
Is Pep Guardiola Right to Ask for Premier League Rule...
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us