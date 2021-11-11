Why Eduoard Mendy is right to feel cheated by Ballon d’Or snub

Usually, when the Ballon d’Or nominees list is released, there is very little controversy until it comes down to the top three that are up for the award. This year’s nominations, though, has already begun generating controversy following the inexplicable omission of Edouard Mendy from the 30-man shortlist.

Of course, the favourites for the award are well-known and there is no way that the Chelsea goalkeeper stands any chance of winning the Ballon d’Or.

However, Mendy deserved to be nominated, at the very least. He was crucial to Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League triumph last season like his teammates who made the shortlist.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Edouard Mendy's Champions League record is unbelievable 🤯 Edouard Mendy's Champions League record is unbelievable 🤯 https://t.co/QGLLvKNuGL

No better goalkeeper than Mendy in Europe

Based on form, there is currently no goalkeeper in the world better than Mendy. Since joining the Blues, he has asserted himself as one of the best in his position.

Mendy has the stats to back up his performances. In his 58 matches played for Chelsea, Mendy has only conceded 34 goals. Incredibly, he has also kept 34 clean sheets in that period.

These are insane numbers for any goalkeeper, let alone one who was not fancied to impress when he made the move from Lille to Stamford Bridge last year.

The Senegal international also has the highest save percentage in the Premier League this season, having saved 90% of the shots he has faced. Any goalkeeper with such outstanding performances in Europe certainly deserves to be among the 30 best players in the world.

Squawka Football @Squawka Edouard Mendy's last five games for Chelsea:



👐 Clean sheet vs. Brentford

👐 Clean sheet vs. Malmo

👐 Clean sheet vs. Norwich

👐 Clean sheet vs. Newcastle

👐 Clean sheet vs. Malmo



You shall not pass. Edouard Mendy's last five games for Chelsea:👐 Clean sheet vs. Brentford👐 Clean sheet vs. Malmo👐 Clean sheet vs. Norwich👐 Clean sheet vs. Newcastle👐 Clean sheet vs. MalmoYou shall not pass. https://t.co/sBa9vwoXad

Chelsea goalkeeper right to feel cheated

Lev Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to have ever won the Ballon d’Or. Since then, many shot-stoppers have come close, including Alisson Becker and Manuel Neuer recently

The latter, in particular, was very disappointed after missing out on the award despite winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014. In Mendy’s case, he is right to feel cheated after failing to make the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist.

There is no explanation for it. Not when players who have had less successful campaigns with their clubs have been picked ahead of the Champions League-winning goalkeeper. Mendy said after missing out on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, as quoted by Goal:

"It's something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering if I had played for France and had taken part in the [European Championships], would we have this debate and this reflection?"

If Mendy had played for France, there is a chance that he might have made the shortlist. Does that mean a player’s performance in four or five matches in an international tournament like the Euros far outweighs those during a calendar year?

Something does not feel right about Mendy's snub.

