Why does Erling Haaland tape his mouth when he sleeps? Manchester City superstar reveals interesting reason on Logan Paul's podcast

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland revealed why he tapes his mouth while sleeping on a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Haaland has set the Premier League ablaze since joining Manchester City last summer on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million. The 23-year-old scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions last season, helping the Cityzens win the treble.

While most of his exceptional feats can be attributed to his innate talent, his lifestyle choices have also made a large impact on his game.

Erling Haaland recently sat down with internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, explaining his rigorous, daily nighttime regime. He stressed the importance of good sleep and delved into how he tapes his mouth and wears blue light-blocking glasses three hours before sleeping (via Mid-Day):

“I think sleep is the most important thing in the world. To sleep good, simple kind of things like blue-blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom, I think is really important. You should try and tape your mouth. I sleep with it. Doing a lot of things is not good, but doing small things every single day for a longer period really pays off.”

While many people would fail to see the point of taping one's mouth before sleeping, Erling Haaland has followed this routine to maximize breathing through his nostrils.

It's believed that nasal breathing increases oxygenation in the body, which, in turn, can help improve athletic performance. After seeing Haaland's record-breaking 2022-23 season for Manchester City, not many would argue against the impacts of his lifestyle choices.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland reveals his unique diet

While numerous regular people would struggle to follow Erling Haaland's nighttime routine, almost all would rebuff the Manchester City ace's unique diet.

Footballers follow strict diets that enable them to be in the best possible shape ahead of each game. However, Haaland has taken it one step further in order to be the very best version of himself.

The 23-year-old revealed he eats cow heart and liver, as well as a drink made of milk, kale, and spinach. In his documentary, Haaland: The Big Decision, he said (via LADbible):

"You (other people) don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important."

Erling Haaland's form from last year has translated into this season as well. He has already scored six goals and provided one assist in six appearances across all competitions.